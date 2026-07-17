PM Modi launches 75 redeveloped rail stations from Jalandhar

Jalandhar, July 17 (IANS) In a major push to rail and road infrastructure projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity, improving passenger convenience and accelerating economic development, besides connecting India’s most revered spiritual and cultural centres.

Before inaugurating 75 redeveloped railway stations and launching two trains, PM Modi met and interacted with Dera Sachkhand’s dera’s head, Sant Niranjan Dass, marking an outreach to the Dalit community, particularly in Punjab where elections are due in early next year, besides interacting with passengers onboard a train.

PM Modi also received the blessings of Sant Niranjan Dass, a significant meeting.

The inaugurated redeveloped railway stations, including Jalandhar Cantonment, across 20 states marked a milestone under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, one of the world's largest station redevelopment programmes.

Developed at a cost of about Rs 1,570 crore, these stations have been transformed into modern, passenger-friendly facilities. Redeveloped in the spirit of ‘Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi’, the stations incorporate elements reflecting local culture, heritage and architecture.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli new rail line, constructed at a cost of about Rs 830 crore as part of the Nangal Dam-Talwara-Mukerian New Rail Line Project. It will significantly strengthen rail connectivity between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, benefiting the districts of Hoshiarpur and Una.

The new rail line will provide connectivity to important religious destinations such as Shri Anandpur Sahib and Maa Chintpurni Temple, while enhancing access to remote areas by providing passengers with a faster, safer and more reliable mode of transportation.

The PM also flagged off the Kartoli-Ambala train service from here, which will improve connectivity across Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister also flagged off the Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi train service, establishing a direct rail link between two of India’s most revered spiritual and cultural centres.

Further strengthening road infrastructure in Punjab, the Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth over Rs 3,070 crore.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 30.9-km-long Package-6 of the four-lane greenfield Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. The section will facilitate easier and faster travel, particularly for heavy vehicles, while reducing fuel consumption and vehicle operating costs.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the development of the 25.2-km-long six-lane greenfield Southern Ludhiana Bypass. The project will reduce travel distance and time between Ludhiana and Bathinda, while also improving connectivity to other major economic centres.

--IANS

vg/uk