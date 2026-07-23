NEET stir row: Delhi Police debunks protester's 'death' rumours, urges public to verify before sharing posts

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Thursday issued a public advisory urging citizens to verify information through official sources before sharing content on social media, amid the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak. The appeal came after misinformation spread on social media regarding the death of a woman protester who was injured during the police action on students on Monday and was admitted to hospital.

In a post on X, the Delhi Police appealed to people to exercise caution while consuming and circulating information online, stressing the importance of responsible digital behaviour during sensitive situations.

"Responsible digital behaviour begins with verifying facts through official channels before forwarding any content," Delhi Police said in its advisory.

The appeal came after misinformation spread on social media regarding the woman who was injured during the protest. Several posts falsely claimed that the woman had died following the incident.

Clarifying the matter, the police stated that the reports were completely false and confirmed that the woman is alive, in stable condition and undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The police issued the advisory to counter the misinformation and prevent the spread of fake news.

In its advisory, police said, "Reports circulating on social media claiming the death of a female protester at Jantar Mantar are entirely false and misleading."

"It is hereby informed that the woman is alive and is currently admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The attending doctors have confirmed that her condition is stable and that she is out of danger," the advisory added.

The police further appealed to citizens to refrain from circulating unverified information and said, "Please verify all facts through official channels before reposting or sharing information online."

Meanwhile, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital also issued a medical bulletin providing an update on the condition of the injured woman, confirming that her health has shown significant improvement.

"The 21-year-old female patient who sustained critical injuries during the reported protest-related incident has been undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, New Delhi. She is showing clinical improvement," the hospital said.

Providing further details, the hospital stated, "She was successfully extubated (removed from ventilator) 24 hrs back and is now breathing on her own. She is conscious and responding appropriately to commands. Her clinical condition is currently stable. However, she needs and continues to receive comprehensive critical care under the close supervision of the multidisciplinary treating team," it added.

--IANS

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