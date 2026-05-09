‘Winning, being competitive, sharing wisdom with youngsters,’ says Buttler on what encourages him at this stage of career

Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) Jos Buttler said enjoying the game and embracing competition has become his biggest motivation at this stage of his career as the Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batter reflected on form, leadership and facing his former franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, at the IPL 2026 on Saturday.

Ahead of Gujarat Titans’ clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, Buttler also credited GT’s bowling unit for the team’s recent strong performances in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans head into the contest after registering three consecutive wins and are firmly in the race for a playoff spot. Reflecting on the side’s momentum, Buttler said the bowlers have played a defining role in their success.

“No massive changes. I think the boys have been bowling really well. I think that's been one of the hallmarks of the few performances that we've had,” Buttler said.

“We've taken a lot of wickets and restricted sides. So that's been a huge plus. And then we've had a little break, so five days or six days since the last game. And a huge game today against the Royals,” he added.

The England batter spent several successful seasons with Rajasthan Royals before moving to Gujarat Titans, but said facing his former side does not add any extra motivation beyond the importance of the contest itself.

“I don't really. I think you want to win every game, don't you?” Buttler said when asked if playing against the Rajasthan Royals carried additional significance.

“But, you know, spent a few good seasons there. But today's a massive game when you look at the table and getting to the business end of it. So big two points for whoever takes it,” he added.

Buttler, one of the most experienced overseas players in the IPL, said his current focus is on enjoying cricket while also helping younger players develop through his experience.

“Oh, winning, being competitive and winning,” Buttler said when asked what motivates him now.

“And just trying to be really content at this stage, you've experienced lots of things, all the highs and lows that you think the game can throw at you. And now it's just time to really enjoy it and really enjoy the competition, really, invest yourself in the team and try and share a bit of wisdom with the younger guys coming through and just to really enjoy this phase of your career. It's about enjoying it,” he added.

Buttler also opened up on the changes he made following a difficult phase in recent months, admitting he had been trying too hard during the World Cup period before simplifying his approach ahead of IPL 2026.

“The only thing, if anything, in the World Cup I was actually trying too hard and trying to be too perfect and control things that I couldn't,” he said.

“So I just needed some space from the game, which was nice in between that and here. And then every time you come to the IPL, the practice facilities are so good. There's so much resource for practice. So I just got very much back to basics and worked hard on my set-up and allowed everything else to work from there,” Buttler added.

--IANS

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