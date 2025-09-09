Winning a final under pressure before going to Asia Cup was very important, says Hesson

Sharjah, Sep 8 (IANS) After Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 75 runs to win the T20I Tri-series, head coach Mike Hesson said he was pleased to see the side win a final under pressure before heading to participate in the Asia Cup, starting on Tuesday in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. In Sunday’s final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz took five wickets, including a hat-trick, as Pakistan defended 141/8 by bowling out Afghanistan for 66 in 15.2 overs.

Nawaz was named player of the tournament in the Tri-series for amassing 120 runs and picking 10 wickets. He is the only member of the current squad to have featured in both the 2016 and 2022 T20I editions of the Men’s Asia Cup.

“I am pleased with the way the team is progressing. We have beaten Afghanistan in conditions that suit their spin attack, which was a real confidence builder. Winning a final under pressure before heading into the Asia Cup was also very important for us,” said Hesson to PCB Digital on Monday.

“Mohammad Nawaz has been outstanding. He was the player of the series both in the tri-series and against the West Indies in the USA. Since returning to the side, he’s become more confident and smarter about how to bowl at key moments. He is a huge asset in all three departments," he added.

He also had some words of praise for left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman. “Fakhar Zaman has grown in confidence throughout the tri-series after coming back from injury. He started slowly, but his 77 not out was crucial.”

“He’s adapting his game to different conditions; you can’t always score at a strike rate of 160, but he has the ability to adjust when required. His contributions with the bat and in the field have been pleasing.”

Pakistan will play their opening match of the Asia Cup against Oman in Dubai on September 12, before facing India and the UAE at the same venue on September 14 and 17, respectively. The top two teams from each group will progress to the super four stage, where all teams will face each other in a round-robin format.

The top two sides at the end of the Super Four will qualify for the final, which will take place in Dubai on September 28. Since Hesson took over as head coach, Pakistan have played 14 T20Is and won ten of them.

“An eight-team Asia Cup is great for Asian cricket. It’s a true test, it expands the game in the region, and it allows us to see players we don’t face often. Our pool is challenging with Oman, UAE, and India. We have done our scouting, but we will need to adapt quickly.”

“The key is not to get distracted by external pressures. We must focus on each game, qualify for the Super Four, and then play consistently well to progress further. The side that handles those challenges best will win the tournament,” concluded Hesson.

--IANS

nr/bsk/