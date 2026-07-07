Wimbledon: Coco Gauff recovers to beat Pegula, reaches maiden Grand Slam semis

London, July 7 (IANS) American star Coco Gauff recovered from a set deficit to overcome Jessica Pegula for the fourth match in succession at Wimbledon as she reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinals at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club in London on Tuesday.

With Pegula consistent on the court as she usually is, the first set brought to the fore all Coco Gauff’s vulnerabilities on grass. But the No.7 seed defied all of her opponent's attempts and secured a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The interesting fact about Gauff's superb run to the last-four stage is that she came into the 2026 edition having not won a single match at Wimbledon in two years.

The 1-hour-and-48-minute victory makes the two-time major champion Gauff the seventh active player to reach the semifinals or better at all four Grand Slam tournaments in her career, joining Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Karolina Pliskova, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.

.Gauff, who has now played four consecutive three-setters in five rounds, called the run at the All England Club "pretty insane." She entered Wimbledon on a four-match losing streak on the surface, and also came from a set down to beat Belinda Bencic in the Round of 16.

"Considering I hadn't won a match on grass in two years before this tournament ... I'm definitely just really happy with how I played today," she said. "Jess is an incredible opponent and person; playing against her is never easy. I'm just happy to get through this one today."

Pegula, the perpetually unnoticed contender in plain sight, was making her Centre Court debut at the age of 32, with the intention of earning a return visit at the earliest opportunity – in Friday’s last four.

Instead, her good friend and erstwhile doubles partner Gauff overcame all her own longstanding grass-court frailties, playing with increasing confidence to emerge the winner.

Just days ago, the 22-year-old American was still being reminded from all sides that she had yet to exceed the fourth round she reached on her dazzling debut seven years ago. But now that she has crossed that hurdle, Gauff will be hoping to go all the way and add to her 2023 US Open and 2025 French Open crowns.

--IANS

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