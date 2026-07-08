July 08, 2026 12:18 AM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait, looks forward to engagements

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait, looks forward to engagements

Kuwait, July 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday as part of his official visit to the Arab nation.

Jaishankar wrote on X that he thanked Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Suleiman Mashaan Al-Mashaan for the warm reception on his arrival in Kuwait and looked forward to his engagements.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

He posted on X after the meeting that it was a pleasure to meet the deputy prime minister, and that they discussed taking forward bilateral cooperation across various sectors and exchanged views on the regional situation.

On Monday, Jaishankar called on Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and conveyed personal greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed gratitude to the King for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Bahrain.

Jaishankar posted on X that he was honoured to have an audience with the King of Bahrain and also privileged to meet Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the audience.

He conveyed warm personal greetings of President Murmu and PM Modi, and deeply valued the King's continued guidance for advancing the India-Bahrain partnership. He thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian diaspora in Bahrain.

He also interacted with members of the Indian community in Bahrain, hearing their experiences and suggestions for deepening bilateral ties.

He wrote on X that he was pleased to interact with members of the Indian community in Bahrain, who have made deep contributions to Bahraini society and have served as a living bridge between India and Bahrain.

He listened to their experiences and suggestions for deepening the India-Bahrain partnership.

Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait after concluding his engagements in Bahrain and Qatar. This is the third stop of his six-nation visit. After concluding his engagements in Bahrain, he is scheduled to travel to Oman, the US and Brussels.

--IANS

ksk/dan

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