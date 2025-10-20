Williamson and Smith return for England ODIs

Auckland, Oct 19, (IANS) Kane Williamson and Nathan Smith have been named in New Zealand’s 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. Both players last appeared in the Champions Trophy final against India in March but missed the start of the home summer due to injury setbacks.

Williamson has been recovering from a minor medical issue in the past month, while Smith has been rehabilitating an abdominal injury sustained during the first Test against Zimbabwe in August.

The pair join an experienced squad for the three-match series, led by captain Mitchell Santner, with 23-year-old Zak Foulkes the only player included who wasn’t part of the Champions Trophy campaign.

Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry will form the same specialist pace-bowling unit from the T20 series against England, with Santner, Smith, Michael Bracewell, and Rachin Ravindra the all-rounders.

Williamson joins Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra, and Will Young as the specialist batters, with Tom Latham the wicket-keeper-batsman.

Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O’Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Ben Sears (hamstring), were all unavailable due to injury.

New Zealand coach Rob Walter said it was great to welcome Williamson and Smith back into the environment.

“Kane and Nathan have had to work hard to overcome their respective injuries and illness. We all know what Kane means to the BLACKCAPS - to have his skill, experience and leadership back in the group is fantastic,” he said.

“Nathan’s still relatively new to his international career, but he’s impressed with his all-round skills and ability in the field.”

Walter said he was looking forward to working with the one-day squad for the first time.

“The ODI side has been very successful for a long period of time, as the current ICC ranking of number two suggests,” he said.

“We have an experienced core of players and as a team are very clear on how we want to play. This is very much the start of our journey to the ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa in 2027 and I know the group are excited to get going in this series against a quality England side.”

New Zealand’s ODI squad will gather in Tauranga two days before the opening match on October 26. The second game is scheduled for October 29 in Hamilton, while the series will wrap up with the final ODI in Wellington on November 1.

New Zealand ODI squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

--IANS

ab/