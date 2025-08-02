Will not spare attackers even in 'Pataal Lok': PM Modi warns Pakistan of India's 'Rudra roop'

Varanasi, Aug 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday issued a strong warning to Pakistan, saying India would not spare anyone who attacks it -- even if they are hiding in "Pataal Lok".

Addressing a massive crowd in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, the Prime Minister said India can take the form of 'Kaal Bhairav' to punish terrorists and destroy their infrastructure.

"There are several forms of Lord Shiv; one is for 'Kalyan' (development), and the other is his 'Rudra roop'. When there is terror and injustice, Mahadev takes his 'Rudra roop'. The world saw this form of India during 'Operation Sindoor'. Anyone who attacks India will not be spared even in Pataal Lok," he said.

PM Modi said that if Pakistan dares to commit another act of terror, India will respond again -- this time with 'Made in India' weapons.

Taking aim at the Opposition for questioning 'Operation Sindoor's' success, he said, "Some people in our own country are not able to digest the success of 'Operation Sindoor'. The Congress and its ecosystem are upset that India destroyed Pakistan's terror camps. I ask you -- are you proud of Operation Sindoor? Did you see how our missiles and drones dismantled the terror bases with precision? Pakistan's airbases are still in the ICU."

The Prime Minister took sharp digs at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of sympathising with terrorists instead of supporting India's armed forces.

"Congress and SP are more pained by the situation in Pakistan than in India. The masters of terror are crying in Pakistan, and here Congress and SP are also crying. They called 'Operation Sindoor' a 'tamasha'. Is 'Sindoor' ever a tamasha? This is an insult to our martyrs and our armed forces," PM Modi said.

Hitting out at SP, PM Modi said, "They questioned why the Pahalgam terrorists were killed on a specific day. Should we call them for permission before killing terrorists? Do we wait for terrorists to run away? These are the same people who, when in power in UP, gave clean chits to terrorists. And now, they are upset when terrorists are killed. They have a problem even with the name 'Operation Sindoor.'"

He declared that this is a "new India -- one that worships Mahadev but turns into Kaal Bhairav when needed."

The Prime Minister also highlighted the success of indigenously-developed weapons and the growing strength of India's Defence manufacturing.

"During 'Operation Sindoor', the world saw the power of 'Made in India' weapons -- our drones, missiles, Air Defence Systems, especially BrahMos missiles. Pakistan is unable to sleep because of BrahMos. And I am proud to say that these missiles will now be manufactured in UP. In Lucknow, BrahMos production is starting. Big Defence companies are coming to the UP Defence Corridor. 'Made in India' weapons will soon become the backbone of our armed forces," he said.

"If Pakistan dares another act, the missiles made in UP will finish the terror bases," he added.

The Prime Minister opened his address with chants of "Om Namah Parvati Pataye, Har Har Mahadev", and recalled the pain of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

"I had prayed to Baba Vishwanath to give strength to the victims' families. I had promised my daughters that I would take revenge for their 'sindoor'. Today, with Mahadev's blessings, I have fulfilled that promise. I dedicate the success of 'Operation Sindoor' at the feet of Mahadev," he said.

