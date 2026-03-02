Jackky Bhagnani pens b’day wish for father-in-law, says ‘deeply respect, look up to you’

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani shared a warm and heartfelt birthday note for his father-in-law, expressing gratitude and admiration for the values he embodies.

Taking to Instagram, Jackky shared a string of heartwarming photographs capturing cherished moments with his wife Rakul Preet Singh, along with his father-in-law and mother-in-law, offering a glimpse into their close-knit family bond.

He captioned the post: “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Dad @kayjay.singh Your values and the warmth you bring into our lives mean more than words can say. I’m truly grateful to have you not just as family, but as someone I deeply respect and look upon. May this year bring you as much happiness as you’ve given all of us.”

On February 21, Jackky and Rakul celebrated two years of their marriage. He shared an emotional note for his wife, whom he lovingly called his “backbone.”

Expressing his love and gratitude, Jackky wrote that words would never be enough to describe what Rakul means to him.

“I love you more than words could ever hope to express. I may never truly be able to explain what you mean to me, but today I just want to thank you for being in my life, for being my constant, for being mine.”

“Happy Second Anniversary, my love. These two beautiful years with you have felt like two fleeting seconds… because every moment spent by your side simply makes time stand still,” he wrote.

“Love you to the moon and back, and beyond. In ways you may not even realise, I’ve learned so much from you. You are my strength when I feel weak, My backbone when I need to stand tall, And the star that softly lights up even my darkest skies. @rakulpreet.”

The couple got married on February 21, 2024, in a traditional ceremony in Goa. They had made their relationship official in 2021.

Talking about Jackky, he made his debut with Kal Kissne Dekha, which was released in 2009. He was then seen in F.A.L.T.U. Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan, and Welcome To Karachi.

In 2016, he produced Sarbjit with his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner Pooja Entertainment.

He was last seen acting on the big screen in the 2018 film “Mitron” directed by Nitin Kakkar.

An official remake of the 2016 Telugu film Pelli Choopulu, it stars Vijay Devarakonda with Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi, and Abhay Bethiganti. The film showcases the journey of characters Jay and Avni as they walk through the path of finding themselves amidst their social and cultural backgrounds.

--IANS

