S.S. Rajamouli: Priyanka Chopra can be vulnerable at one moment, ferociously strong the next

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli has heaped praise on global head turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas, calling her one of the rare actors who can seamlessly shift between vulnerability and fierce strength on screen.

Rajamouli took to X, formerly called Twitter, to laud the actress, who will also be seen in his upcoming epic action-adventure film Varanasi.

He wrote: “@priyankachopra is one of the few actors who can be utterly vulnerable at one moment and ferociously strong the next.”

Rajamouli added: “#TheBluff is another testament to her talent, with lots of kick-ass stunts as well. Enjoyed the setting and the pace. Congratulations to the team…”

Talking about Rajamouli’s Varanasi, it also stars Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The plot follows the adventures of Rudhra as the city of Varanasi in India faces the impending arrival of an asteroid. The narrative spans across several timelines and continents. Rajamouli reportedly conceived the film as a globetrotting adventure rooted in Indian cultural themes, drawing inspiration from the structure and emotional tone of classic adventure cinema.

Filming took place extensively in Hyderabad, Odisha and Kenya. With a budget of Rs. 1,000–1,300 crore, it is set to become one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Varanasi is scheduled to be theatrically released in April 2027.

Priyanka, who has been feted with two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

Priyanka made her acting debut in 2002 with the Tamil film Thamizhan followed by her first Bollywood feature in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003.

She was then seen in hits such as Andaaz and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and had her breakout role in the romantic thriller Aitraaz.

Priyanka gained major stardom by starring roles in the top-grossing productions Krrish and Don, and later reprised her role in their successful sequels Krrish 3 and Don 2.

For playing a troubled model in the drama Fashion, she won a National Film Award. She gained further praise for portraying a range of characters in Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi!, Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Bajirao Mastani.

--IANS

dc/