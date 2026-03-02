Vin Diesel says Meadow Walker ‘excited’ about ‘Fast & Furious’ cars showcase

Los Angeles, March 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Vin Diesel shared a heartwarming glimpse into a recent family dinner, where nostalgia filled the air as they marked the 25th anniversary of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise.

Diesel took to Instagram, where he shared a video featuring himself and late star Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow.

In the clip, he revealed that the evening was packed with old memories and emotional moments, but what truly stood out was the excitement shared by Meadow.

The actor said: “Sunday family dinner. Obviously, we always share old stories, nostalgic stories. Especially since it's the 25th anniversary.”

“But, Meadow and I were incredibly excited, for some reason, about the fact that our cars from Fast and Furious are going to be featured, premiered, shown? On display? At the Peterson Car Museum.”

He went on to share: “And something that warmed my heart was when Meadow talked to the whole family about how excited she was that her Paul Walker Foundation merchandise would be available at the Peterson Museum.”

“And when are we cutting the ribbon? On the 12th of this month. 12th of this month, March. Sending all love,” said the star.

Paul Walker died in 2013, at age 40, in a fiery car crash in California. He was the passenger in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT driven by Roger Rodas, which hit a concrete light pole and two trees before bursting into flames.

Talking about the Fast & Furious franchise, it is centered on a series of films revolving around street racing, heists, and spies. The franchise also includes short films, a television series, toys, video games, live shows and theme park attractions.

The first film, based on the 1998 Vibe magazine article "Racer X" by Ken Li and written by Gary Scott Thompson, Erik Bergquist, and David Ayer, was released in 2001. The first four films focused on illegal street racing, culminating in Fast & Furious.

The series moved towards heists and espionage with Fast Five, which was followed by five further films in that genre. An eleventh and final film, Fast Forever, is set to be released in 2028.

Universal expanded the series to include the spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw. The series has been commercially successful.

--IANS

dc/