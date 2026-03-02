'We're safe; Govt, WFI assured us we won’t face any difficulty': Chief coach Virender Singh after women wrestlers stranded in Albania

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Indian women wrestling team has been stranded in Tirana, Albania, as the escalating Israel-Iran conflict severely disrupted the flight schedules. However, the Indian government and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) promptly arranged accommodation for the team in the Albanian capital.

Most West Asian countries have shut their airspace after Iran carried out retaliatory strikes on Israel and US military bases in the region. The targets included bases in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan. The strikes came in response to attacks by the US and Israel.

As many as 16 women wrestlers, along with their support staff, went to Albania for the Muhamet Malo 2026 wrestling tournament that concluded on Sunday and got stuck in the Albanian capital after their returning flight to India via Dunai got cancelled due to the escalating situation in the Middle East.

The men's freestyle team, however, returned to the country after their competition, which finished a couple of days ago.

The Indian women's wrestling coach Manjeet said that the team is staying in a hotel near the airport in Tirana and thanked WFI and the Indian government for their quick help and support.

"We don’t have any problem here. We are safe here," Manjeet said.

Meanwhile, the chief coach, Virender Singh shared, "After our flight was cancelled, we received a call from the Sports Ministry and WFI. We are not facing any kind of problem here. WFI has assured us that we will not face any difficulty until the situation is sorted out."

India sent a 48-member wrestling team for the Muhamet Malo 2026, with 16 entered in each of the men’s freestyle, women’s divisions, and Greco-Roman categories.

Sujeet Kalkal, a U23 world champion, was India’s only gold medallist at the Muhamet Malo 2026 ranking series, winning the men’s 65kg freestyle division as India concluded their campaign with seven medals-- one gold, three silver and as many bronze.

--IANS

bc/