July 04, 2026 3:28 PM हिंदी

Will improve connectivity, generate employment: Ministers on PM Modi inaugurating projects in Rajasthan

Will improve connectivity, generate employment: Ministers on PM Modi inaugurating projects in Rajasthan

Jodhpur, July 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu and Rajasthan Ministers on Saturday hailed the inauguration of Jodhpur airport's new terminal building and the Pachpadra refinery by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which they said, will improve its connectivity with other cities and provide employment opportunities for youth in Rajasthan.

Addressing reporters, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated this (Jodhpur airport) terminal today, fulfilling a long-pending aspiration. I congratulate the people of Jodhpur, as this magnificent terminal has been built for them. The Prime Minister's vision is that wherever civil aviation expands, its benefits should extend beyond passengers to the entire city's economy, businesses, students, tourism sector, and every section of society."

"Today we are witnessing its impact throughout the country," he added.

Praising the architecture of the airport's terminal building, the Union Minister said: "We have tried to display the culture, architecture and legacy of the state. PM Modi was also proud of the way the Terminal building was made."

Expressing gratitude to Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his contribution in the project, Union Minister Naidu said: "Though I am the Civil Aviation Minister but the entire responsibility of this (terminal building) have been carried by Gajendra ji. He kept on doing detailed and timely review of the materials that were being used and also made sure that the project was completed on time."

He highlighted that Jodhpur's connectivity has significantly improved over the years, saying: "In order to promote handloom trade and destination wedding economy we need to further improve Jodhpur's connectivity with other cities and even internationally."

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said the inauguration of refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Barmer district will play a crucial role in fulfilling fuel requirements of the country.

"This (refinery) will generate employment opportunities for the state's youth and provide business to traders," he told reporters.

Rajasthan's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel added: "A new chapter has been written in the history of Rajasthan."

He said that projects like the state's first refinery-cum-petrochemical complex, Jodhpur airport, Jaipur Metro phase connectivity and the recent Yamuna water agreement, "are all expected to bring major progress to the state".

"With the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new dimensions of development will be achieved in Rajasthan in the coming months," he added.

--IANS

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