October 09, 2026 10:50 AM हिंदी

Will comply with US directive, won't hit workforce, says TCS amid 'PERM' curbs

Will comply with US directive, won't hit workforce, says TCS amid 'PERM' curbs

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) -- India's largest IT firm -- said Friday that it noted the announcement by the US Government on the Permanent Labor Certification Program (PERM) and will comply with any directive from the Department of Labor.

In an exchange filing, TCS said its workforce strategy in the US is anchored in hiring local talent because of a robust campus recruitment model.

"We have built a significant local workforce across 31 offices and delivery centers throughout the country. As we had announced earlier, we intend to hire an additional 15,000 people in the US over the next five years, to further augment our local workforce," the company said.

"Our PERM applications were in single digits in the last two years and hence we do not expect the suspension of the program to impact our workforce strategy and customer engagements," it said.

The statement comes after US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling announced suspension of six outsourcing companies, including India's Infosys, Tata, Wipro and HCL, along with Cognizant and Capgemini, from the PERM programme following investigations by the Department of Labor's Inspector General.

The action stops acceptance of new PERM applications involving the companies and processing of pending applications.

Earlier, IT industry body Nasscom said the number of employees transitioning from H-1B visas to permanent residency through PERM process is relatively limited.

"The H-1B visa programme has historically played an important role in addressing short-term skill gaps in the US... However, over the past few years, Indian technology companies have significantly reduced their dependence on H-1B visas, while steadily expanding local hiring," Nasscom said.

Separately, Microsoft said the vast majority of its US employees are Americans. Of about 6,000 H-1B applications submitted last fiscal, 80 per cent were to extend or change status of existing employees and not to hire new people, the company said.

Remaining filings for new employees were for individuals already legally in the US and equal only 1 per cent of its US workforce, the tech giant said.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Nepal: School bus plunges off road, kills five in Pokhara

Nepal: School bus plunges off road, kills five in Pokhara

Sheeba Chadha calls microdrama ‘Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe’ a ‘love at first sight’ story

Sheeba Chadha calls microdrama ‘Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe’ a ‘love at first sight’ story

Mamta Kulkarni recalls fond memories of Nana Patekar: ‘He treated me like a child’

Mamta Kulkarni recalls fond memories of Nana Patekar: ‘He treated me like a child’

Siddharth Roy Kapur recalls being ‘astounded’ by Nana Patekar in ‘Parinda’, calls him a rare performer

Siddharth Roy Kapur recalls being ‘astounded’ by Nana Patekar in ‘Parinda’, calls him a rare performer

Emperia Marathas continue winning run, Haryana Hurricanes register 2-1 win over Delhi Dynamites in VCL

Emperia Marathas continue winning run, Haryana Hurricanes register 2-1 win over Delhi Dynamites in VCL

Govt caps margin at 30 pc of MRP on non-scheduled cancer drugs; patients may save Rs 2,500 crore annually

Govt caps margin at 30 pc of MRP on non-scheduled cancer drugs; patients may save Rs 2,500 crore annually

Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain open up about family bonding

Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain open up about family bonding

Jessica Chastain says ‘Other Mommy’ is a delight behind the scenes, a matter for your therapist on screen

Jessica Chastain says ‘Other Mommy’ is a delight behind the scenes, a matter for your therapist on screen

Indian equity markets open higher; Nifty IT surges 3 pc

Indian equity markets open higher; Nifty IT surges 3 pc

Neha Dhupia talks about Sanjay Kapoor’s support during her ‘Julie’ days

Neha Dhupia talks about Sanjay Kapoor’s support during her ‘Julie’ days