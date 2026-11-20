New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday called upon Delhi University (DU) graduates to become active contributors to India's development journey, saying the country's ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047 will be driven by the aspirations and efforts of its youth.

Addressing the 103rd Annual Convocation of the University of Delhi, Goyal highlighted India's economic transformation over the last decade and said that around 50 crore people had moved out of extreme poverty.

He said the country's startup ecosystem had grown rapidly from a few hundred ventures a decade ago to around 2.5 lakh startups and more than 130 unicorns.

The new generation is increasingly emerging as job creators rather than job seekers, supported by a willingness to innovate, experiment and overcome failures, according to the minister.

Goyal said graduates have a responsibility not only towards their own careers but also towards improving opportunities for underprivileged sections of society.

He urged students to remain mindful of their social obligations and contribute towards inclusive growth.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Goyal urged students to embrace the five national commitments outlined by the Prime Minister, including building a developed India, taking pride in Indian heritage, strengthening national unity and fulfilling civic responsibilities.

He said India's future would be shaped by the energy, innovation and commitment of its young citizens, expressing confidence that the graduating class would play a significant role in strengthening the country's economy and global standing in the decades ahead.

Congratulating students and their families, he noted that only a small fraction of India's youth gain admission to institutions such as Delhi University and described their graduation as the outcome of years of hard work and perseverance.

The minister also outlined six principles for success: dreaming big, maintaining a positive outlook, staying focused, embracing lifelong learning, prioritising health and viewing challenges as opportunities for growth.

Highlighting the role of education in a rapidly changing world, Goyal said graduates must continuously learn and adapt, particularly as technologies such as artificial intelligence reshape industries and workplaces.

--IANS

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