New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India's corporate tax structure remains globally competitive and is not eroding the competitiveness of domestic industries, Dr. James J. Nedumpara, Head of the Centre for WTO Studies and CTIL under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said on Friday.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to India Inc to create more jobs and raise wages amid a supportive policy environment and tax relief measures, Nedumpara said corporate tax rates in India have come down substantially over the years, particularly during the last 12 years.

"Objectively speaking, India's corporate tax rates have come down substantially over the years, particularly in the last 12 years," he told IANS.

"Compared to corporate tax rates in Western countries and other parts of the world, India's rates are much lower. Therefore, corporate income tax is not eroding the competitiveness of Indian industries," he said.

On India's export outlook, Nedumpara cautioned that global economic conditions remain challenging as several developed economies are increasingly resorting to protectionist trade measures.

He pointed to higher duties imposed by major markets such as the United States and the European Union, which could affect global trade flows.

According to him, the US had imposed tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which have since been lifted, but new duties under Section 301 investigations have been introduced. The European Union has also implemented tariff measures, particularly affecting steel imports through its tariff-rate quota mechanism.

Despite these headwinds, he indicated that India's export performance needs to be assessed in the context of a challenging global trade environment as the country works towards its target of achieving $1 trillion in overall exports during the current financial year.

Speaking on the government's long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Nedumpara said India remains on track towards the goal, although reaching developed-economy status will require sustained policy efforts and careful decision-making over the coming decades.

"Viksit Bharat 2047 is again a long-term, long-term objective. So we have to walk slowly, but make incremental steps to meeting that particular goal. As of now, we are on track, but 2047 is still a distant time, and we have to make a lot of right choices. One important point is preventing de-industrialization. So in modern times, every country is going for industrial policy, and our PLI scheme has to be looked at in that particular perspective," he noted.

--IANS

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