Rawalpindi, Nov 20 (IANS) Pakistan ended their long wait for a Test series win as they beat Sri Lanka in the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi to bag the series 1-0 on Friday.

Pakistan chased down a meagre total of 90 on Day 4 with eight wickets in hand to seal a Test series after two years. Mohammad Abbas starred with six wickets across the two innings and was named the Player of the Match and also got the Series honours for his eight wickets across the two games.

Pakistan needed only two overs on Day 4 to take the final Sri Lankan wicket when Mohammad Abbas plumbed Asitha Fernando in front for two as the visitors were bowled out for 316 and managed to hand a 90-run target.

Opener Azan Awais made a stroke-filled 32 from 36 balls, while Tayyab Arif and No.3 Mohammad Taha were dismissed early on 13 and 4. Promoted to No.4, Aamer Jamal scored 34 from 22 balls and was the top-scorer in the chase to help his team win.

Earlier, Jamal and Abbas starred with three wickets each in the second innings, while Razaullah, Saqib Khan and Salman Agha shared the other four scalps.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 98 in the first innings as Abbas, Razaullah and Jamal took three wickets each, while Saqib also got among the wickets column. Pakistan replied well with 325, with crucial contributions coming from top and down the order.

Openers Azan and Arif made 47 and 46, while No.5 Saqib scored 37. Wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori made 54 from No. 8, and Razaullah scored 42 from No.10 to put a strong total.

This was Pakistan's first Test series win since their 2-1 victory over England in October 2024. They played six series in between that and this win, and lost three of them, while three were drawn series.

--IANS

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