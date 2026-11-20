New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that India has been in touch with Qatari authorities to ascertain the well-being of naval veteran Purnendu Tiwari and impress upon them to provide him with proper medical treatment if there is a need for it.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is seeking details regarding medical condition of Tiwari from the Qatari authorities. He expressed India's commitment to making best efforts for Commander Tiwari, who remains in detention in Qatar.

When asked about reports on Commander Tiwari being hospitalised, Jaiswal responded, "Yes, we have seen some media reports on his health condition. We have gotten in touch with the Qatari authorities so as to ascertain his well-being, as also to impress upon them that if there is a requirement of him getting proper medical attention, that should be given to him."

"We also understand that he was recently hospitalised, and we are seeking further details in regard to his medical condition. Just to say that we remain committed to doing our best for Commander Tiwari, and we are in touch with his family members as well as the Qatari authorities," he added.

Earlier this year, Jaiswal said that India continues to remain in touch with Commander Tiwari's family and was providing all possible support. He clarified that multiple legal proceedings involving him should not be conflated.

When asked about continued detention of Commander Tiwari despite court acquitting him of financial misappropriation charges on March 12 during a regular media briefing, Jaiswal said, "Let me make it very clear, please don't conflate two issues. The court judgement that you are talking about, that's a separate March 12th court judgment. He was sentenced by Qatar's Court of Cassation along with Omani owner and other Qatari officer. This judgment came in February of 2026. The other case that you are referring of March 12th, that's a separate case in which he has been given relief.

"But presently he is detained in this particular case on which the Court of Cassation of Qatar gave a ruling, sentenced him. That judgment came in February of 2026. As far as we are concerned, we are in touch with his family and we are extending all possible support. I would again like to mention because we see that all issues get jumbled up that this case in which Commander Tiwari has been sentenced is a separate case from the one in which he and others were released following Government of India's intervention. There are two separate cases," he said in April.

Retired Indian Navy Commander Purnendu Tiwari, who belongs to Gwalior, was one of the eight ex-Navy officers pardoned by Qatar's Emir in 2024. However, he remains imprisoned in Doha amid legal entanglements, sparking renewed concerns over his health.

Tiwary was among the veterans arrested in August 2022 on espionage charges while working for a private firm in Qatar. Initially sentenced to death, their penalties were commuted to prison terms by Qatar's Court of Appeal in December 2023, granting them 60 days to appeal. In February 2024, seven officers returned to India following a royal pardon. However, Tiwary was left behind due to a travel ban linked to financial irregularities at his firm.

--IANS

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