September 11, 2026 5:39 PM हिंदी

'Will approach higher courts': Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind cleric on Saharanpur demolition

'Will approach higher courts': Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind cleric on Saharanpur demolition

Kanpur, Sep 11 (IANS) Amid a controversy over the demolition of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's state Vice President Maulana Aminul Haq Abdullah on Friday said that the organisation will approach the Allahabad High Court and, if required, even the Supreme Court, against the "injustice".

Speaking to IANS, the Muslim cleric termed the demolition of the mosque as "totally unconstitutional".

"Due procedure of the court has not been followed," he maintained.

A fresh political controversy erupted after an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team examined a nearly 20-foot-deep well discovered during debris removal at the site where the mosque was demolished inside the Saharanpur Collectorate premises.

Regarding the discovery of the well, Maulana Abdullah said: "In Islam, 'Wudu' (ritualistic purification) is performed before prayers, which involves washing the hands and face. Now submersible pumps, taps, etc., are available. In earlier times, wells were built in mosques for the ritual. People would draw water from the wells and perform 'Wudu'. Most mosques that are 100-150 years old will have a well."

"How has the presence of a well become proof that it was not a mosque?" he asked.

Abdullah claimed that the people there have the required documents for the structure.

"People whose ancestors owned the land have the required documents that serve as proof that the land was given by them for the construction of a mosque and for other purposes. Why were they not given the time and opportunity to submit those papers, and why were the arguments of the other side not heard? This is clearly injustice," he alleged.

"People cannot be fooled in the name of religion for a long time. The majority of the population in India have never accepted hatred and injustice in the past and will not do so in the future as well."

The Muslim cleric further said: "Our organisation and we will approach the High Court and if required, even the Supreme Court, regarding the matter."

"We are ready to fight against this injustice till wherever we can," he added.

--IANS

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