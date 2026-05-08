Wil Wheaton time-travels to ‘The Big Bang Theory’ days with ‘kindest’ Mark Hamill

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Wil Wheaton, who played nemesis to Jim Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper, travelled back in time to “The Big Bang Theory” days as he reminisced about spending time with the “kindest” veteran actor Mark Hamill on the sets.

Wil shared a collage featuring him and Hamill. The picture was from the season 11 finale, where the veteran Hollywood star officially officiated the wedding of Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler.

In the caption section on Instagram, Wheaton wrote: “@markhamill is one of the kindest people you will ever meet. He is exactly who you hope he will be. These #throwbackthursday pictures are from the set of Big Bang Theory, when we worked together on Amy and Sheldon's wedding.”

Wheaton revealed that everyone backstage “just geeked out” after seeing Hamill in front of the camera of the season finale.

He said: “Literally every single person on Stage 25 was just as geeked out as everyone in the cast and crew of Eureka were when Stan Lee came to visit Global Dynamics. Just like Stan, Mark handled it with such kindness and grace.”

Wheaton concluded: “He made time for everyone, and was just the most lovely man. That's who Mark Hammill is, contrary to what you may have heard from the dumbest person in your life. #tbt.”

In the show, Sheldon made Wheaton his archenemy because the actor had failed to appear at a 1995 Dixie Star Trek Convention. A 15-year-old Sheldon was devastated as he had traveled a long distance to meet him.

Wheaton is known for playing Wesley Crusher on the television series Star Trek: The Next Generation. He is also known for playing Gordie Lachance in the film Stand by Me, Joey Trotta in Toy Soldiers, and Bennett Hoenicker in Flubber.

Talking about Hamill, he starred as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. The actor voiced the Joker, beginning with Batman: The Animated Series in 1992 and continuing across many other installments.

The Big Bang Theory was based on five characters living in Pasadena, California: Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper, both physicists at Caltech, Penny, a waitress and aspiring actress, aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz, and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali.

--IANS

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