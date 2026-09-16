'Why Owaisi upset if everyone has equal rights under UCC', BJP hits out at AIMIM leader over 'misleading' remarks

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) A political row erupted on Wednesday over All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi’s opposition to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the NDA-ruled states, as several BJP leaders questioned the Hyderabad MP over his resentment over a common set of laws and equal rights for all citizens.

The war of words followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that all 21 NDA-ruled states will implement the UCC before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to Shah’s remarks on Monday, Owaisi claimed that the BJP was bringing the UCC not to ensure equality but to target the 18 crore Muslims across the country.

“The first thing we need to understand is that the BJP is not doing this for equality. It is only to target Muslims. The second thing you need to understand is that the soul of this country is pluralism. The third point is that Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP and the RSS are trying to impose Hindu laws on non-Hindus. The fourth point is that the Law Commission, which was constituted by the Narendra Modi government, said in its report that a UCC is neither necessary nor desirable for India,” Owaisi had said.

Responding to Owaisi’s remarks, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang said that the implementation of the UCC would ensure that the same legal provisions apply to everyone, including in matters related to marriage.

“It is now certain that no one in the country will be able to have two, three or four marriages. The same will apply in Madhya Pradesh as well. This is why Asaduddin Owaisi is so upset. If Muslim women are receiving protection and their interests are being safeguarded, then why is Asaduddin Owaisi upset?” Sarang told IANS.

“I had already said that there should be no talk of division. The UCC has been implemented and will remain in force,” he added.

BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana, speaking to IANS, also defended the proposed common civil law, saying that there was no reason for anyone to be concerned about it in a democratic country.

“There is no need to worry about this. India is a democracy, and governments take decisions based on the people’s wishes. What do Owaisi, Congress and Samajwadi Party want? Do they want the same punishment for theft? The law should be uniform for every citizen. If everyone makes equal sacrifices for the country, there should also be uniformity in the law,” Khatana said.

On Owaisi’s allegation that the UCC was an attempt to “impose Hindu laws on non-Hindus”, BJP National Spokesperson Guru Prakash told IANS that the AIMIM chief was misleading people about the proposed legislation.

“You are misleading people and lying. It is a Common Civil Code. Who told you that it will be based on Hindu rules? It will be equal for everyone, universal for everyone,” Guru Prakash said.

Addressing Owaisi directly, he added, “You are a barrister, Owaisi ji. If you think there is a problem, go and file an affidavit in court.”

“These people are, in a way, fear-mongering among their respective communities and groups. This is not right. It is a constitutional objective, and we will fulfil it at any cost,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap said Owaisi should familiarise himself with the provisions of the UCC before opposing it.

“Perhaps Owaisi sahib has not read the UCC law. He should know that the UCC law is not for any one religion or caste; it is for everyone. It is not being imposed on anyone; rather, an attempt is being made to implement this law to bring social equality,” Kashyap said.

“Owaisi sahib looks for Hindu-Muslim issues in every law, and it is on the basis of his politics of appeasement that discord is created in society,” the Uttar Pradesh minister said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma also launched a sharp attack on the AIMIM chief over his opposition to the UCC.

“Many madmen like Owaisi come and go. Don’t you (Owaisi) even understand the language of speaking? And keep in mind that the fear of India’s missile is not only limited to the government in Islamabad or the terrorists there, but also to Jinnah’s descendants who are roaming around in India, be it the Congress or Owaisi’s party; they want to create tension between Hindus and Muslims here in India using this language,” Sharma said.

He also questioned Owaisi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over their opposition to the UCC.

“I want to ask Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi, what problem do you have with the UCC? Do you want to seek votes from 80 per cent of Hindus in India? If you want the votes of 80 per cent of Hindus in India, then why don’t you want to accept the law applicable to 80 per cent of Hindus in India? Why do you hate that law? Is that law bad? Is the law made by Babasaheb Ambedkar bad?” Sharma said.

“You are ready to beat your chest to seek Hindu votes; you are ready to seek help from Hindus, but you will not accept Hindu law? You disrespect daughters by marrying many times and then giving ‘triple talaq’. This would not continue anymore,” he added.

Uttarakhand is currently the only state where a modern UCC is actively in force, while Goa has long followed a historical common civil code.

Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh have passed UCC bills through their respective state Assemblies in 2026, though the legislation is awaiting final presidential assent or rule notifications before taking full effect.

--IANS

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