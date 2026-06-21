'Why didn't they let us come earlier?': Iran coach raises concerns over travel arrangements in FIFA WC

Los Angeles, June 21 (IANS) Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei has questioned the travel arrangements imposed on his team during the FIFA World Cup 2026, saying the extensive commuting between Mexico and the United States has taken a physical and mental toll on his squad.

Speaking ahead of Iran's crucial Group G encounter against Belgium on Sunday, Ghalenoei revealed that tournament organisers had informed his side that they would be allowed greater flexibility for their final group-stage match against Egypt in Seattle next week.

Iran have been based in Mexico throughout the tournament and have travelled to the United States only a day before each match before returning to Mexico immediately after the games. The arrangement has already been followed for their opening fixture, a 2-2 draw against New Zealand, and is set to continue for the clash against Belgium.

However, Ghalenoei said the rules would be relaxed for Iran's final group game against Egypt in Seattle.

"They said in Seattle, you can do what you want, you can act the way you want to, and you can come earlier," he told reporters as quoted by Xinhua.

The 63-year-old coach, however, questioned why similar flexibility had not been granted for Iran's earlier matches.

"But my question is, why didn't they let us come earlier for the first two games as well?" he added.

Ghalenoei believes the constant travel has affected the team's preparations during a critical phase of the tournament.

"I think, because we have been flying too much, commuting, as a result of this long commute, we've been tired. That's going to affect us mentally, especially me as a head coach, because I want to focus on technical stuff," he said.

Despite the logistical challenges, Iran remain firmly in contention for a place in the knockout rounds. Their opening 2-2 draw against New Zealand earned them a point in a tightly contested Group G.

The group remains wide open after Belgium and Egypt also shared the points in a 1-1 draw in their opening fixture. As a result, all four teams in the group are level on one point heading into the second round of matches.

A positive result against Belgium would significantly strengthen Iran's chances of progressing, while another draw or defeat could leave them under pressure heading into their final group-stage encounter against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

--IANS

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