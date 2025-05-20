May 20, 2025 1:55 PM हिंदी

Why ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ producer Mansi Bagla chose to launch Shanaya Kapoor

Why ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ producer Mansi Bagla chose to launch Shanaya Kapoor

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Producer Mansi Bagla has opened up about her decision to introduce Shanaya Kapoor in her upcoming film “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.”

Bagla revealed that she envisioned a heroine defined by “rawness and unpredictability”—traits she believed only a fresh face could deliver. As she crafted the screenplay, Mansi Bagla discovered that Shanaya’s natural flair and fluid emotional range aligned perfectly with the character’s demands, prompting her to cast the newcomer without hesitation.

The producer shared, “My idea behind Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was to bring a sense of rawness and unpredictability to the character, something that could have been instinctively done by a fresh face. When I wrote the role, I found it to be a better fit for Shanaya Kapoor. So, it struck a balance for me; she brought equal bits of acting spark and raw fluidity to fit into the character. I may be new, but I understand the pulse of storytelling. I understand the gut.”

Mansi added, “And when I believe in something, I move mountains to make it happen. So, Shanaya is exactly what I wanted for the role. Throughout filming, she surpassed my expectations, and she will surely leave the audience impressed when the film releases. Like they say, stars always align, Shanaya was patiently waiting for her debut for the last 5 years, and I was destined to launch her.”

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her big-screen debut with “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.” Touted to be a fresh wave of romantic drama, the actress also stars Vikrant Massey.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan" is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. The film is set for a theatrical release on 11th July 2025.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Tom Cruise wore ‘125 pound’ diving suit for underwater sequence in latest in ‘Mission: Impossible' film

Tom Cruise wore ‘125 pound’ diving suit for underwater sequence in latest in ‘Mission: Impossible' film

Censor Board clears Vijay Sethupathi's 'Ace' for release with U/A certificate

Censor Board clears Vijay Sethupathi's 'Ace' for release with U/A certificate

Actress Swaroopa Ghosh on South debut with ‘Jaat’: Makers didn't bargain with my fees

Actress Swaroopa Ghosh on South debut with ‘Jaat’: Makers didn't bargain with my fees

Buying Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran for hefty price left Lucknow Super Giants with no funds to build a strong bowling unit, says Tom Moody as LSG crash out of Indian Premier League 2025. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Buying Pant, Pooran for hefty price left LSG with no funds to build a strong bowling unit, says Moody

Sara Ali Khan shares her go‑to routine to depuff her face and glow at a wedding

Sara Ali Khan shares her go‑to routine to depuff her face and glow at a wedding

Natalie Portman loved playing John Krasinski’s sister in ‘Fountain of Youth’

Natalie Portman loved playing John Krasinski’s sister in ‘Fountain of Youth’

Aadhya Anand reveals How ‘Knock Knock Kaun Hai’ tested her mentally and emotionally

Aadhya Anand reveals How ‘Knock Knock Kaun Hai’ tested her mentally and emotionally

Mihir Ahuja reveals what drew him to ‘Pyar, Paisa, Profit’

Mihir Ahuja reveals what drew him to ‘Pyar, Paisa, Profit’

Mukesh Khanna returns as ‘Shaktimaan’ for audio series

Mukesh Khanna returns as ‘Shaktimaan’ for audio series

Rishabh Pant looked tentative from start of season, never really got going, says Varun Aaron after Lucknow Super Giants crashed out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in Lucknow on Monday night. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Pant looked tentative from start of season, never really got going, says Varun Aaron