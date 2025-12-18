December 18, 2025 1:00 PM हिंदी

Pakistan name Farhan Yousaf-led squad for U19 World Cup

Lahore, Dec 18 (IANS) Farhan Yousaf will continue to captain Pakistan U19 as the 15-member squad, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been named for the upcoming tri-series in Zimbabwe and the ICC U19 World Cup.

The tri-series, featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan, and hosts Zimbabwe, will take place from December 25 to January 6. It will serve as preparation for the ICC U19 World Cup, which will be held in Namibia and Zimbabwe from January 16 to February 6. Both tournaments will be contested in the 50-over format.

Pakistan U19 are currently competing at the ACC U19 Asia Cup in Dubai, where they are scheduled to face Bangladesh in the semi-final on Friday, after finishing second in Group A. The final of the eight-team tournament will be held on Sunday.

There is only one change to the squad named for the Asia Cup, with right-arm fast bowler Umar Zaib replacing left-arm spinner Mohammad Huzaifa for both the tri-series and the U19 World Cup.

Right-arm pacer Ali Raza, who shone at the 2024 edition of the tournament, has been selected for the upcoming event as well. Just 15 at the time, Raza’s 4 for 34 against Australia in the semi-final nearly led Pakistan to a memorable victory. The pacer took nine wickets in just three games at the tournament.

Pakistan squad: Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas and Umar Zaib

Non-traveling reserves:

Abdul Qadir, Farhanullah, Hassan Khan, Ibtisam Azhar and Mohammad Huzaifa

Tri-series fixtures:

December 25- Zimbabwe v Afghanistan, Harare Sports Club

December 27 - Afghanistan v Pakistan, Harare Sports Club

December 29- Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Prince Edward

December 31- Zimbabwe v Afghanistan, Sunrise Sports Club

January 2- Pakistan v Afghanistan, Sunrise Sports Club

January 4- Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Old Hararians Sports Club

January 6- Final, Old Hararians Sports Club

