December 18, 2025 12:59 PM हिंदी

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why she doesn’t watch her movies

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why she doesn’t watch her movies

Los Angeles, Dec 18 (IANS) Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has shared that she doesn't enjoy seeing herself on the big screen.

"No (I don't watch my own films). I’ve never made something like Titanic - if I did, I would watch it. Once I was really drunk, I put on American Hustle. I was like, I wonder if I’m good at acting? I put it on, and I don’t remember what the answer is," Lawrence said while speaking to Leonardo DiCaprio for variety.com.

The 35-year-old actress feels she actually learned a lot about acting through working with David O. Russell, the director of Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy, reports femalefirst.co.uk/

She explained: "He taught me how to act, really. I want to be sensitive to the other actors who’ve worked with him. I know he’s tough. He can be really, really hard on people. For me, I don’t know if it was because I grew up doing sports, and so I felt like he was just a stern coach. 'Do it loud,' 'Do it quieter,' 'That was bad,' 'Do it better.' He was very straightforward with me.

"I was 21 when I did Silver Linings and it felt alive. I never felt like he was yelling at me. I really don’t like being tiptoed around, like I’m an emotional landmine. I hate that."

Meanwhile, the actress recently confessed that she finds her old interviews to be "so embarrassing".

She behaved a certain way in interviews as a "defence mechanism" and Lawrence can now understand why she was "rejected" by elements of the public.

She told The New Yorker: "Well, it is, or it was, my genuine personality, but it was also a defence mechanism. And so it was a defence mechanism, to just be, like, ‘I’m not like that! I poop my pants every day!’ … I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying.

"I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande’s impression of me on SNL was spot-on."

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s claim, says India’s production and manufacturing are rising

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s claim, says India’s production and manufacturing are rising

3rd Test: Conway, Latham historic stand powers NZ to 334-1 vs WI on Day 1

3rd Test: Conway, Latham historic stand powers NZ to 334-1 vs WI on Day 1

Randeep Hooda reveals what he really does during jungle safaris

Randeep Hooda reveals what he really does during jungle safaris

Indian community in Oman very excited for PM Modi’s visit

Indian community in Oman excited to meet PM Modi

Monali Thakur shares why she had to go inside the garbage bin at Zurich airport

Monali Thakur shares why she had to go inside the garbage bin at Zurich airport

Madhuri Dixit reflects on the evolution of filmmaking from 'Abodh' to 'Mrs Deshpande'

Madhuri Dixit reflects on the evolution of direction from 'Abodh' to 'Mrs Deshpande'

India-Oman free trade pact to bolster economic engagement with Gulf

India-Oman free trade pact to bolster economic engagement with Gulf

Is high-fat cheese healthy for your brain?

Is high-fat cheese healthy for your brain?

Karan Johar says he is looking forward to Aditya Dhar’s next project after massive success of ‘Dhurandhar’

Karan Johar says he is looking forward to Aditya Dhar’s next project after massive success of ‘Dhurandhar’

Kerala HC stays ED notice against CM Vijayan in KIIFB Masala Bonds case

Kerala HC stays ED notice against CM Vijayan in KIIFB Masala Bonds case