'Diya Aur Baati Hum' fame Deepika Singh dances her heart out on the streets of Georgia

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Popular television actress Deepika Singh recently took to social media to share a cheerful video of herself dancing on the streets of Georgia.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ actress shared a video in which she, along with her friends, could be seen getting goofy and dancing her heart out on the streets. Deepika, clad in a saree paired with a long coat, is seen showing off her crazy dance moves to peppy numbers. She also grooved along with the locals.

Sharing her video, Singh wrote in the caption, “This moment I enjoyed because of my Bhai my D.O.P @im_ravikyadav because he stayed back after pack up and shot this Live for all of us. Love you Bhai… I’m fortunate that after Diya Aur Baati hum again I got a chance to work with you. I’m so proud of you. This time you’re the D.O.P of our show #mangallakshmi.”

“Khoob saari tarakki karte raho is behan ki dher saari shubhkamnaen hai tum ko. Sorry thodi senti ho gai ye video dekh kar kyoki tu nahi hota to is anjaan shehar main aise bebaki se, is zest secnaach nahi paati. You made this a beautiful memory of my life. #mangallakshmi #mybrotherfromanothermother #D.O.P #georgia #afterwrapup #outdoorshoot #deepikasingh,” she added.

Deepika Singh is currently in Georgia for the shoot of her next show and she has been sharing glimpses from her workation on social media. Earlier, she shared the video as a glimpse from her shoot at The Chronicle of Georgia, capturing moments of her enjoying the day on set.

The ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ actress captioned the post as, “Glimpse from today’s shoot at The Chronicle of Georgia Shoot. The monument sits at the top of a large set of stairs, overlooking the northern part of the city. There are 16 pillars that are between 30–35 meters tall and the top half features kings, queens, and heroes while the bottom part depicts stories from the life of Christ.”

