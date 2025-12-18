MCX announces record date for its stock split, shares surge marginally

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) The Multi Commodity Exchange of India announced January 2, 2026 as the record date for its first-ever stock split in the ratio of 1:5 split, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of the commodities exchange were trading after a marginal surge on Thursday morning at 11.05 am, with the stock quoted at Rs 10,071.00, up Rs 46.00 or 0.46 per cent.

Under the stock split every share with a face value of Rs 10 will be divided into five equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. If a shareholder owns 10 shares of MCX worth Rs 100 each, he will own 50 shares of the company after the stock split, with each share being worth Rs 20.

Only those shareholders who own the shares of the company as on the record date will be eligible for the stock split.

The split will increase the total number of shares without changing market capitalisation, making the stock more affordable and potentially boosting liquidity.

A scrip of MCX has gained over 4.5 per cent in the past month, over 27 per cent in the past six months and is up around 60 per cent in 2025 so far. The company’s market capitalisation currently stands at over Rs 50,895 crore.

In its financial results, MCX reported strong growth for the first half of FY26. The company’s consolidated net profit rose 51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 400.66 crore between April and September.

Operating revenue increased 44 per cent to Rs 747.44 crore during the same period, while EBITDA grew 53 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 544.46 crore.

On a quarterly basis, MCX posted almost flat revenue compared to ?373.21 crore in Q1FY26.

However, net profit dipped 2.82 per cent from Rs 203.19 crore in the previous quarter, as per its regulatory filing.

