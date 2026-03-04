Hailey Bieber talks about her medical condition that results in higher 'risk of miscarriage'

March 04, 2026 2:32 AM हिंदी

Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) Hailey Bieber, the wife of singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, has opened up about her medical condition. She has shared that she was diagnosed with a scary medical condition ahead of getting pregnant with her son Jack Blues.

Hailey, 29, appeared on the SHE MD podcast and spoke about her journey to welcome her now 16-month-old son, whom she shares with husband Justin Bieber, 32, reports ‘People’ magazine.

At one point in the conversation, podcast co-host Mary Alice Haney asked Hailey if she was trying to get pregnant or if her pregnancy was a surprise. It was a surprise. She told me this was going to happen because she was like”, Hailey, referring to podcast co-host Doctor Thaïs Aliabadi, who is also her OB/GYN.

“And I told her like, ‘Don’t get pregnant”, Doctor Aliabadi chimed in, before asking if Hailey wanted to explain the condition she had before she got pregnant.

“Yeah. So I had a septum in my uterus, and Dr. A kept saying, ‘Well, we need to look at this and keep an eye on it before you get pregnant because it could potentially be an issue’”, recalled Hailey. 'I don’t really know. We've got to see. I might have to give you a small surgery for it. Not sure’. And I was like, ‘Okay. Well, I’m not thinking about getting pregnant right now, so we’ll just cross that bridge when we get there’. And then I magically got pregnant”.

And then she calls me, and she’s like, ‘I’m pregnant!’ And I’m like, ‘No”, Aliabadi said.

As per ‘People’, Haney then asked Aliabadi if she could explain what a uterine septum is and what the risks are that are associated with it. “So uterine septum is genetic. Again, we’re born with it. So basically, imagine you have a normal-shaped uterus. But inside the cavity of the uterus, imagine this little wall that comes in, this thin wall that comes in”, Aliabadi said. "You can have a mild, moderate or a severe septum. Basically we measure it on ultrasound. If it’s less than 1 cm, it’s mild. If it’s 1 to 2 cm, it’s moderate”.

