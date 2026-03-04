US strikes aimed at ending Iran's missile threat: Rubio

Washington, March 4 (IANS) The United States launched strikes against Iran after President Donald Trump determined Tehran could not be allowed to shield its nuclear ambitions behind missiles and drones, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the US Capitol, where he briefed members of Congress.

Speaking to reporters following briefings to lawmakers in both the Senate and House, Rubio said the decision to strike was driven by what the administration sees as a growing threat from Iran’s military capabilities and its nuclear ambitions.

“The president made a decision that Iran was not gonna be allowed to hide behind its ballistic missile program,” Rubio said. “That Iran was not gonna be allowed to hide behind its ability to conduct these attacks.”

Rubio said the military campaign now underway is aimed at dismantling key elements of Iran’s offensive infrastructure, including missile systems and naval capabilities.

“We are going to destroy their missiles and their missile launchers,” he said. “We are going to destroy their capability to make these missiles and these launches. And we are going to destroy their navy.”

He said the timing of the operation was chosen to maximise its effectiveness and to reduce risks to American forces.

“This weekend presented a unique opportunity to take joint action against this threat,” Rubio said. “We wanted this to have maximum success. We want this operation to be successful at achieving its objectives.”

Rubio emphasised that the United States acted pre-emptively after concluding that waiting could expose American forces and allies to greater danger.

“The president determined we were not gonna get hit first,” he said. “We are not gonna put American troops in harm’s way.”

According to Rubio, the broader goal of the military campaign is to prevent Iran from ever acquiring nuclear weapons.

“This terroristic, radical clerical-led regime cannot ever be allowed to have nuclear weapons,” he said.

Rubio also addressed questions about coordination with Israel, rejecting suggestions that Washington acted solely in response to Israeli plans.

“The United States made a decision under the president of the United States,” he said. “Iran cannot have these missiles, cannot have these drones, cannot threaten the world.”

He said US Central Command is carrying out “a systematic destruction of their missile belt, destruction of their launches, and destruction of their ability to make these,” adding that operations were progressing according to plan.

Rubio also said the administration had notified Congress and complied with legal requirements under the War Powers Act.

“We’ve complied with all, we’ve over-complied with the law and what it requires,” he said, noting that the administration had notified congressional leaders and conducted multiple briefings.

At the same time, the State Department is working to assist Americans seeking to leave parts of the region affected by the conflict. Rubio said about 1,500 to 1,600 Americans have already requested help to depart.

“It’s gonna take a little time because we don’t control the airspace closures,” he said. “But rest assured, we are confident that we are going to be able to assist every American.”

The administration has urged Americans in the region to register with US authorities so they can be contacted if evacuation routes open.

