Trump warns Iran could replace one hardliner with another, says Pahlavi ‘an option’

Washington, March 4 (IANS) US President Donald Trump warned that the “worst case” outcome of the current conflict with Iran would be the emergence of another hardline leadership in Tehran, while acknowledging that exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi could be “an option” in a future political transition.

Speaking during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office of the White House, Trump said Washington was focused on weakening Iran’s military capabilities but was also mindful of what might follow if the current leadership collapses.

“I guess the worst case would be we do this, and then somebody takes over who's as bad as the previous person,” Trump said.

“That could happen. We don't want that to happen.”

Trump said the United States would prefer a leadership change that benefits ordinary Iranians rather than another radical government.

“We'd like to see somebody in there that's going to bring it back for the people,” he said.

“And we'll see what happens with the people. You know, they have their chance.”

Asked whether exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi could be considered a possible leader in a future Iran, Trump did not rule out the possibility.

“I guess he is,” Trump said. “Some people like him and we haven't been thinking about — too much about that.”

However, the president suggested that a figure emerging from inside Iran might ultimately be more appropriate.

“It would seem to me that somebody from within may be more appropriate,” he said, adding that someone “that's there that's currently popular” could be better positioned to lead.

Trump also suggested that ongoing military strikes had significantly disrupted Iran’s leadership structure.

“Well, most of the people we had in mind are dead,” he said.

“So, you know, we had some in mind from that group that is dead, and now we have another group. They may also be dead, based on reports.”

He added that successive waves of strikes were targeting Iranian leadership and military structures.

“I guess you have a third wave coming and pretty soon we're not going to know anybody,” Trump said.

German Chancellor Merz said Berlin and Washington were aligned on the need to consider what comes after the current leadership in Tehran.

“We are on the same page in terms of getting this terrible regime in Tehran away, and we will talk about the day after, what will happen then if they are out,” Merz said.

The German leader added that Europe had a strong interest in working with the United States on a broader strategy for the region.

“We are really looking forward to find ways how to deal about the day after,” he said.

The United States has intensified military operations against Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure in recent weeks, sharply escalating tensions across the Middle East.

