Dave Franco feels 'fortunate' for spending time with Catherine O'Hara

Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) Hollywood actor Dave Franco has shared that he feels "fortunate" to have spent time with Catherine O'Hara when they worked together on ‘The Studio’.

The actor plays a fictionalized version of himself in the Apple TV Plus series alongside Seth Rogen as the head of a movie studio and Catherine, who died in January aged 71, as the former studio boss, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Dave has now revealed he got to know the Home Alone legend while they were making the show and describes her as "so sweet" and "so humble".

During an appearance on UK TV show This Morning, Dave said, "Yeah I got to spend a little bit of time with Catherine and you know she really was so sweet and so humble. I remember she talked to me a lot about her sons who work in this business too and she was just saying how proud she was of them”.

“She just kind of had this energy where she would go into a room and everyone would just perk up. I just feel fortunate to have been able to spend that time with her”, he added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Dave also spoke about his acting career revealing he was thrilled to have been cast alongside another acting legend, Meryl Streep, in new animated movie Hoppers but was disappointed he never actually got to meet her as their studio sessions were always separate.

He also talked at length about his love of cats after being named PEOPLE magazine's Sexiest Cat Dad of 2025. Dave said of the title, "That’s the peak (of my career). It’s all downhill from here." He went on to insist he's on a "mission" to change cats' reputation because they've been given a "bad rap" in popular culture over the years.

When asked whether cats are more aloof than dogs, he said, "No no, you do not understand a cat. Our cats meet us at the door, they follow us from room to room. Cats are cool. This is maybe my mission in life. I feel like in popular culture, cats have gotten a bad rap, like in all animation, cats are always the villain. I’m like, ‘No’. Did you guys see this movie Flow (Oscar-winning 2024 animated movie) that came out last year? It won best animated picture of the year (at the Oscars) and the reason it did was because it finally told the truth, the cat was the hero. It’s my mission”.

--IANS

aa/