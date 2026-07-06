July 06, 2026 6:26 PM हिंदी

When Zeenat Aman opened up about Women's role in Bollywood

When Zeenat Aman opened up about Women's role in Bollywood

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman had opened up about Women's role in Bollywood during her interaction with the makers of the documentary 'Journey Into India'.

The 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' actress revealed how most of the actresses in Bollywood are only playing surface-level roles, singing and dancing around the trees.

She was heard saying, "90% of the time, most of the women here are just playing ornamental roles, purely ornamental. They sing, and dance, and sort of prance around the leading man, and that's about it."

However, she had also pointed out that things had started to change for the better. Zeenat Aman said that the leading ladies of Bollywood are now doing more substantial roles.

"What I feel is happening now is that there are changes coming about.

There are women demanding, you know, good roles and refusing to work in films unless they have participation. They want to do something, they demand something, and they are getting something to do. And I think that's exciting because I think the women in India should have something to identify with other than, you know, just ornamentation," she pointed out.

Coming to her career trajectory, after winning the Femina Miss India and the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970, Zeenat Aman began her Bollywood journey with the 1971 movie 'Hulchul'.

She rose to fame with Dev Anand's drama film 'Haré Rama Haré Krishna'.

After this, she went on to be a part of many blockbusters such as 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973)', 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974)', 'Ajanabee (1974)', 'Warrant (1975)', 'Chori Mera Kaam (1975)', 'Dharam Veer (1977)', 'Chhailla Babu (1977)', 'Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977)', and 'The Great Gambler (1979),' naming a few.

--IANS

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When Zeenat Aman opened up about Women's role in Bollywood

When Zeenat Aman opened up about Women's role in Bollywood