April 26, 2026 7:52 PM हिंदी

When Waheeda Rahman shared a fun anecdote from Mughal-e-Azam

When Waheeda Rahman shared a fun anecdote from Mughal-e-Azam

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Veteran actress Waheeda Rahman shared a fun anecdote from the shoot of K. Asif's epic historical drama "Mughal-e-Azam".

As she appeared on the popular chat show, "The Kapil Sharma Show," Waheeda Rahman revealed that there were no washrooms on the set.

Determined to do something about this, she, along with the late actor Mehmood, offered some money to the studio owner, asking him to arrange a bathroom.

However, when they returned 10 days later, they were shocked to see what the studio owners had in store for them.

Sharing the ordeal in her own words, Waheeda Rahman said, "There was not even a single washroom in Mohan Studios, where a film like 'Mughal-e-Azam' was shot. So, me and late Mehmood decided that we would give the money to the studio owners and ask them to make a bathroom. So, we discussed the issue with them and left. When we came back for the next schedule after 10 days, we asked the manager if the bathroom was ready. He said, yes, we have made arrangements."

However, the studio had kept a thunder box in the corridor to be used as the bathroom.

When host Kapil Sharma pointed out how difficult it must have been to shoot back in those days, Waheeda Rahman revealed, "We had stopped drinking water".

Talking about "Mughal-e-Azam", the historical saga featured Prithviraj Kapoor as Emperor Akbar, Dilip Kumar as Salim, and Madhubala as Anarkali.

The project focused on the love affair between Mughal Prince Salim and Anarkali, a court dancer. As Emperor Akbar disapproved of this relationship, it led to a war between the father and son.

Shifting our focus to Waheeda Rehman, she made her acting debut with the Telugu film "Rojulu Marayi" in 1955 and rose to fame with films such as "Pyaasa" (1957), "Kaagaz Ke Phool" (1959), "Chaudhvin Ka Chand" (1960), and "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam" (1962), to name just a few.

--IANS

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