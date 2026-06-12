From Kuwait to Kyrgyzstan, Indian missions hold yoga events ahead of IDY 2026

Kuwait, June 12 (IANS) Indian missions in Kuwait, Algeria, Kyrgyzstan, Fiji and Niger organised curtain-raiser events on Friday, ahead of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Embassy of India in Kuwait organised a curtain-raiser yoga session at the Gulf SPIC Labour Camp on Friday in the lead-up to International Day of Yoga 2026.

“The event holds special significance as Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited the camp during his historic visit to Kuwait in December 2024,” the Embassy wrote on X.

A large number of Indian nationals enthusiastically participated in the session, practising the Common Yoga Protocol and reflecting the spirit of this year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting yoga’s role in promoting physical vitality, mental well-being, and a healthier quality of life across all age groups.

“Ambassador Paramita Trpathi also handed over sports kits, including carrom boards, chess sets, and cricket and football equipment, and underscored the importance of health, fitness, and active lifestyles as integral elements of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Khelo India and Fit India,” the Embassy noted.

In Algeria, yoga lovers and Indian Embassy officials came together for a rejuvenating session led by Algerian yoga teacher Wasila Hamouni.

“Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Dr. Swati Vijay Kulkarni invited attendees to celebrate with their families and friends on 21 June, and encouraged them to join the upcoming mass online Yoga session on 14 June, which aims to set a Guinness World Record,” the Embassy noted on X.

In Kyrgyzstan, a Master Yoga Session was organised at the Unit of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic. Over 100 Personnel of the Unit, along with Defence Attache Colonel Pankaj Sharma from the Embassy, participated in the events.

The Embassy of India in Niger organised a pre-event yoga session at Abdou Moumouni University, Niamey, on Friday.

“The event brought together students and faculty to experience the benefits of yoga in fostering health, well-being, and inner balance,” the Embassy wrote on X.

In Fiji, the High Commission of India in Suva and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Suva organised a Yoga Session at Rambisessar Memorial Primary School, Suva.

“The session highlighted Yoga’s enduring role in fostering physical fitness, mental well-being and inner harmony among youth,” noted the High Commission on X.

–IANS

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