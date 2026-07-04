When Vidya Balan revealed how her mother reacted to her doing 'Hum Paanch'

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Vidya Balan once revealed during her appearance on the "The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" how her mother reacted to her being part of the popular show 'Hum Paanch'.

The 'Kahaani' actress revealed that while her mother was not too enthusiastic about her acting career, he was extremely fond of 'Hum Paanch' as she used to feel that it was a family show.

Speaking to the host, Anupam Kher, Vidya shared, "I got a call from Ektaa (Kapoor) asking if I would like to work in 'Hum Paanch', and 'Hum Paanch' was very popular at that time. It was already on air for the past one year."

Revealing her mother's reaction in her own words, she went on to add, "My mother used to tell my father to make me understand. She would say, "This South Indian girl, you know. If my father were alive, he would never let her be an actor." But she used to like 'Hum Paanch a lot, and she used to feel that it's a family serial, a family show, and because of this, she was very happy that I got a chance to work in 'Hum Paanch'."

Vidya added that she was a part of 'Hum Paanch' for a year and a half, but then she had to quit as she was facing attendance problems in college.

"But the spirit of acting had taken over," she concluded.

"Hum Paanch" aired from 1995 to 1999 and later came back for a second season in 2005 and 2006.

The core cast of the show starred Ashok Saraf, Vidya Balan, Rakhee Tandon, Bhairavi Raichura, and Vandana Pathak, along with others.

The show revolved around Anand Mathur, who always finds himself in trouble because of his five daughters — Meenakshi, Radhika, Sweety, Kajal, and Chhoti.

--IANS

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