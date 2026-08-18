Deepti Naval shares 35 year-old throwback pic of Manisha Koirala in a ‘pensive mood’ during Saudagar days

Mumbai, August 18 (IANS) Veteran actress Deepti Naval took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday as she shared a rare throwback picture of actress Manisha Koirala from the days of their 1991 film Saudagar.

In the picture, Manisha is seen sitting pensively, lost in thought, as Naval recalls capturing the candid moment with her camera.

Sharing the click on her social media account, Deepti Naval wrote, “Here’s a photograph I clicked during our ‘Saudagar’ days, Those days I used to have my Canon EOS 5 with me all the time . . . forever trying to capture life. I have smiling pictures of Manisha as well, but this day when she came home, she was in a pensive mood and I couldn’t resist going trigger happy. Here’s sharing one of her reflective moments . . . one that speaks volumes . . . Happy Birthday dear, dear Manisha! (sic)”

Manisha responded to the post, remembering the moment and thanking Naval for capturing it. “I remember this day Dee..thank you for capturing it!!,” she wrote.

The picture goes back to the times of the making of Saudagar, the 1991 Hindi drama directed and produced by Subhash Ghai. The film, released on August 9, 1991, brought together two towering stars of Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar, as estranged friends who turn bitter enemies.

The story takes a romantic turn through their grandchildren, Vasu and Radha, played by Vivek Mushran and Manisha Koirala respectively.

The film also featured Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Mukesh Khanna, Dalip Tahil, Dina Pathak, Pallavi Joshi and Deepti Naval, among others. Manisha and Vivek Mushran made their Hindi film debuts with Saudagar.

For the uninitiated, Deepti Naval played Aarti Singh.

Talking about Deepti Naval's remarkable journey in cinema, she has been a part of the entertainment industry for over four decades. Her first appearance on the big screen came with a brief role in Shyam Benegal’s Junoon.

She rose to prominence in the early 1980s, particularly with Sai Paranjpye’s Chashme Buddoor released in 1981, in which she starred opposite Farooq Sheikh. The film became a much-loved romantic comedy, and Deepti Naval and Farooq Sheikh went on to become one of the memorable on-screen pairs of that era. They further collaborated on films including Saath Saath, Kissi Se Na Kehna, Katha, Rang Birangi and Faasle.

Her filmography includes Kamla, Ankahee, Mirch Masala, Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!, Main Zinda Hoon, Panchvati and Didi. Later, she continued to take on varied roles in films such as Leela, Firaaq, Bawandar, Memories in March and Listen... Amaya.

On the personal front, Deepti is married to Bollywood veteran star Amol Palekar.

–IANS

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