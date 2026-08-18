August 18, 2026 10:07 AM हिंदी

Akhil Sachdeva talks about dichotomy of being shy in private life, being a lion on stage

Akhil Sachdeva talks about dichotomy of being shy in private life, being a lion on stage

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Music composer Akhil Sachdeva, who has composed the song ‘Piya Ghar Aaya - Homecoming’ from the recently released Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’, has said that he revels in the space of stage shows. The composer said that he is a lion when he performs in front of a live audience on stage.

The composer spoke with IANS after the film’s release, and spoke about the dichotomy of being shy in private life, and being out there on stage.

He told IANS, “I'm not shy on stage. If you've seen me on stage. I'm the king. I perform like a lion. Otherwise, I'm a very private person. I don't socialize too much. I'm shy, that's my nature. I think I don't live in mediocrity. I'm extreme. Either I'm here or there. Those two things work for me. I don't miss what's in my heart. I shouldn't miss it. I've worked so much in my life. Now it's time to do what's in my heart”.

“I want to do what's in my heart. I know that I'm not doing anything wrong. I'm a very pure person. I do things with a pure heart. I do it with love. I don't hurt anyone. I take care of that too. When you work with so much goodness. You shouldn't be afraid of anything. I listen to my heart. I have a lot of hearts in my body. I work with my heart”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Awarapan 2’ is a sequel to ‘Awarapan’, and sees Emraan Hashmi reprising his role of Shivam Pandit. While ‘Awarapan’ was dubbed a flop upon its release, the film gained a significant loyal following in later years, eventually attaining the cult-status owing to its music, and Emraan Hashmi’s performance. ‘Awarapan 2’ is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Three PhD scholars to receive Rs 1 lakh yearly under Prof Rajinder Kumar Fellowship

Three PhD scholars to receive Rs 1 lakh yearly under Prof Rajinder Kumar Fellowship

Arun Vijay sustains injury while filming for 'Irulan' (Photo: Arun Vijay/Instagram)

Arun Vijay sustains injury while filming for 'Irulan'

UPT20: Abhinandan's 4-fer guides Lucknow Falcons to 3-wicket win over Noida Kings

UPT20: Abhinandan's 4-fer guides Lucknow Falcons to 3-wicket win over Noida Kings

Kim Kardashian shares photos with Lewis Hamilton from ‘somewhere over the rainbow’

Kim Kardashian shares photos with Lewis Hamilton from ‘somewhere over the rainbow’

Coco Jones gets nervous ‘playing new songs’ for husband Donovan Mitchell

Coco Jones gets nervous ‘playing new songs’ for husband Donovan Mitchell

Weatherald axed as Australia recall Renshaw for second Bangladesh Test

Weatherald axed as Australia recall Renshaw for second Bangladesh Test

Sensex, Nifty trade lower as crude oil prices rebound to $91 on Iran-US tensions

Sensex, Nifty trade lower as crude oil prices rebound to $91 on Iran-US tensions

Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Hart recreate 10-year-old photos in nostalgic throwback

Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Hart recreate 10-year-old photos in nostalgic throwback

Move beyond project approvals towards timely completion of infrastructure: Govt

Move beyond project approvals towards timely completion of infrastructure: Govt

Amitabh Bachchan recalls being height-shamed and thrown out of a shoot during his struggling days

Amitabh Bachchan recalls being height-shamed and thrown out of a shoot during his struggling days