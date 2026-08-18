Akhil Sachdeva talks about dichotomy of being shy in private life, being a lion on stage

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Music composer Akhil Sachdeva, who has composed the song ‘Piya Ghar Aaya - Homecoming’ from the recently released Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’, has said that he revels in the space of stage shows. The composer said that he is a lion when he performs in front of a live audience on stage.

The composer spoke with IANS after the film’s release, and spoke about the dichotomy of being shy in private life, and being out there on stage.

He told IANS, “I'm not shy on stage. If you've seen me on stage. I'm the king. I perform like a lion. Otherwise, I'm a very private person. I don't socialize too much. I'm shy, that's my nature. I think I don't live in mediocrity. I'm extreme. Either I'm here or there. Those two things work for me. I don't miss what's in my heart. I shouldn't miss it. I've worked so much in my life. Now it's time to do what's in my heart”.

“I want to do what's in my heart. I know that I'm not doing anything wrong. I'm a very pure person. I do things with a pure heart. I do it with love. I don't hurt anyone. I take care of that too. When you work with so much goodness. You shouldn't be afraid of anything. I listen to my heart. I have a lot of hearts in my body. I work with my heart”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Awarapan 2’ is a sequel to ‘Awarapan’, and sees Emraan Hashmi reprising his role of Shivam Pandit. While ‘Awarapan’ was dubbed a flop upon its release, the film gained a significant loyal following in later years, eventually attaining the cult-status owing to its music, and Emraan Hashmi’s performance. ‘Awarapan 2’ is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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