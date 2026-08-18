Shahid Kapoor goes shirtless on Italy getaway with Mira Kapoor

Mumbai, August 18 (IANS) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor seems to have been soaking in the Italian summer with wife Mira Kapoor as the couple enjoyed a picturesque getaway at Lake Como.

Mira took to her social media account on Monday night, to share a string of pictures from their vacation, further giving fans glimpses of their time cruising across the Italian lake.

In one of the pictures, Shahid can be seen going shirtless as he poses with Mira on their boat. Sporting sunglasses and a chain, the actor is seen smiling as the couple poses against the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Como.

Mira, meanwhile, is seen dressed in a brown outfit as she sits beside Shahid.

The carousel also features Mira soaking up the sun on the boat, scenic views of Lake Como.

Sharing the photographs, Mira kept her caption short and aptly Italian, writing, “La Dolce Vita essentials.”

The holiday also appears to be in keeping with what Mira had previously expressed about wanting to disconnect from social media while on vacation.

Earlier, she had shared on her social media account that she wanted to step away from the constant social-media noise and the pressure of looking upbeat for the grammar and simply be comfortable, free and present during her holiday.

Mira had written, 'Brain Dump I cannot do these holiday looks. No more pressure of outfits for the gram, matching this and that. While I used to love it all these years, I'm overwhelmed beyond belief this time.”

She added, “While I'm wading through this chaos of choices, I've realised I am well and fully done. Ready to snooze for the summer and enjoy my babies and love of my life in tracks and a ponytail. Thanks in advance for ignoring the blah outfits that may come when I'm in a good mood to post. Until then.'

–IANS

rd/