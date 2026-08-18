August 18, 2026 10:08 AM हिंदी

Late Robin Williams’ children honour his legacy on his 75th year: He continues to inspire us

Late Robin Williams’ children honour his legacy on his 75th year: He continues to inspire us

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Robin Williams’ children Zak, Zelda and Cody have honoured the late star as he marks what would have been his 75th year, reflecting on his extraordinary legacy and the joy his work continues to bring to audiences worldwide.

His children Zak, Zelda, and Cody Williams shared a note on Instagram, which read: “As we recognize what would be our Dad's 75th year, we're grateful to see new generations discovering his work while longtime fans continue to celebrate the joy he brought into their lives.”

In the note the late stars’ children want to ensure that his legacy is preserved online with authenticity, warmth and care, creating a safe space for fans to remember and celebrate him.

“As technology evolves, we want this to be a safe, trusted place where the stories, photos, videos, and memories shared reflect his legacy with authenticity, warmth, and care,” the note read.

It concluded: “This is our way of sharing his unique talent and humor with the world, including the moments that made us and so many of you laugh, as we remember our Dad’s extraordinary life and work. He continues to inspire us and delight people all over the world. Zak, Zelda, and Cody Williams.”

One of the greatest star’s of Hollywood, Robin Williams was known for his improvisational skills. He created a niche in the drama and comedy films. The late star received numerous accolades including an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and six Golden Globe Awards, as well as five Grammy Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. He was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2005.

It was in 2014, that Robin Williams passed away. He was declared as suicide by hanging amid Lewy body dementia (LBD) and other associated factors.

His acclaimed dramas include The World According to Garp, Moscow on the Hudson, Awakenings, and World's Greatest Dad, as well as the psychological thrillers Insomnia and One Hour Photo. His feature film comedies and family films included Hook, Toys, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, The Birdcage, Jack, Flubber, Patch Adams, RV, and the Night at the Museum series. He provided voice work in the animated films Aladdin, Robots, Happy Feet, and Happy Feet Two.

--IANS

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