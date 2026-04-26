When Tim Robbins shared what true friendship means for Morgan Freeman

Los Angeles, April 26 (IANS) Hollywood actor Tim Robbins once shared how his co-actor Morgan Freeman told him a very important thing about friendship during the making of the iconic film ‘The Shawshank Redemption’.

An old video of the actor from one of the Oscar ceremonies has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows Tim Robbins talking about Morgan Freeman.

He said, "Morgan, we became friends working together on the Shawshank Redemption, for which you were nominated for an Academy Award. The film follows the trajectory of a friendship, and that friendship was easily mirrored in real life on the set”.

He further mentioned, “I'll never forget what you said to me about friendship on the last day of shooting. You said, being a friend is getting the other a cup of coffee. Can you do that for me, Ted? It is Ted, isn't it? It became so close. Honestly, Morgan is an extremely giving actor and a master at his craft, and an inspiration to all those lucky enough to have the chance to work with him. Morgan, I salute you and your tremendous talent, and I'm always proud to call you my friend when you take the call”.

‘The Shawshank Redemption’ is considered one of the greatest films ever made, and is celebrated for its emotional depth, timeless storytelling, and powerful themes of hope and resilience.

The film is based on a novella by Stephen King, and follows Andy Dufresne, a banker wrongly imprisoned for murder, as he navigates life inside the Shawshank prison. Through his friendship with fellow inmate Red, played by Morgan Freeman, the story explores loyalty, patience, and the human ability to endure hardship. Directed by Frank Darabont, the movie balances harsh prison realities with moments of optimism and quiet victory. Though it was not a massive box-office hit upon release, it gained legendary status through word of mouth and television reruns. Its unforgettable dialogue, emotional payoff, and message that “hope is a good thing” continue to resonate with audiences across generations.

--IANS

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