Adani Group to invest in big infra, energy projects in Bihar: Gautam Adani

New Delhi/Patna, May 17 (IANS) Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani said on Sunday that the Adani Group is fully committed to giving a new direction to the development of Bihar through active collaboration in big-ticket infrastructure and energy sectors, along with employment generation and social service in the state.

Gautam Adani met Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary in Patna on Sunday to discuss the Adani Group’s investment plans for the state.

"Today's fruitful meeting with Bihar's popular and energetic Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary in Patna further strengthened our confidence in the state's bright future," Gautam Adani posted on X.

"The Adani Group is fully committed to giving a new direction to Bihar's development through active collaboration in the infrastructure and energy sectors, along with employment generation and social service," he added.

Earlier in the day, Gautam Adani announced the launch in Bihar of ‘ACE – Adani Centre for Eye Diseases’ in collaboration with Akhand Jyoti Hospital and the Adani Foundation, saying the initiative aims to provide accessible and affordable eye treatment to people in need.

He also said that “ATOM – Adani Training Centre for Ophthalmic Medicine” will help prepare a new generation of eye specialists and women healthcare workers.

"We are joining hands with Adani Foundation and Akhand Jyoti Hospital to launch ‘ACE – Adani Centre for Eye Diseases, which will be a major effort to provide accessible and affordable eye care to those in need," Gautam Adani said.

"At the same time, through ATOM – Adani Training Centre for Ophthalmic Medicine, we will prepare a new generation of eye specialists and women healthcare workers," he added.

According to Gautam Adani, the initiative is aimed at expanding quality eye care services across the country in the coming years.

"Restoring a person’s eyesight is not merely medical treatment, but a way of bringing back hope, confidence and dignity in their life," the Adani Group Chairman said during his visit to Mastichak in Bihar, where he visited the Gayatri Shaktipeeth and praised the social service efforts being carried out by Gayatri Parivar and Akhand Jyoti.

"Service is not just a slogan for us, it is the inspiration to turn compassion into action," he said.

He added that the ‘Adani Akhand Jyoti Trust’ will continue to work with dedication and sensitivity towards humanitarian causes.

He also announced a commitment of more than Rs 700 crore over the coming years to support these service-oriented healthcare initiatives.

Calling Bihar a land that has historically given new direction and consciousness to the nation, Gautam Adani said the campaign is an effort to spread "new light" across the country through service, values and commitment.

--IANS

sps/vd