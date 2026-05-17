PM Modi lauds Indian cultural display of traditions on global stage

Gothenburg (Sweden), May 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Bengali cultural display and Bharatanatyam performance organised to welcome him as he began his visit to Sweden.

"Bengali culture is popular world over and Sweden is no exception. During the community welcome, in which PM Kristersson was also present, a glimpse of the glorious Bengali culture was on display", PM Modi wrote on X, sharing some facets of the cultural performance.

The PM also witnessed a Bharatanatyam performance by Lilla Akademien during the community welcome.

“A mesmerising Bharatanatyam performance by the talented students of Lilla Akademien…glad that Indian culture is kept alive and is being popularised by our diaspora in Sweden,” PM Modi wrote on X, sharing a glimpse of the performance.

PM Modi, along with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson, also witnessed an Indo-Swedish Musical Orchestra.

"PM Kristersson and I witnessed an Indo-Swedish Musical Orchestra Presentation by Ron Davis Alvarez and his students. Music is a great way to bring our people together!"

PMs Modi and Kristersson, earlier on Sunday, witnessed cultural performances and an orchestra performance as the Indian leader landed in Sweden. Swedish opera singer Charlotta Huldt sang ‘Vaishnava Jana To’ while welcoming the Indian PM.

"It is heartening to see the timeless thoughts of Bapu continue to reverberate in Sweden. Swedish opera singer Charlotta Huldt sang ‘Vaishnava Jana To’ during the welcome in Gothenburg. May Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts inspire us all to make a better planet!", he said on X.

PM Modi also said that the warmth and the affection of the Indian community in Gothenburg were "truly heartening."

"The warmth and affection of the Indian community in Gothenburg were truly heartening. Their deep connection with India and their contribution to strengthening India-Sweden ties make us all very proud," he posted on X.

PM Modi arrived in Sweden after concluding his visit to the Netherlands. PM Kristersson welcomed him at the airport.

During his visit, PMs Modi and Kristersson are slated to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, according to the statement released by MEA.

The two PMs will address the European Round Table for Industry, a leading pan-European business leaders forum, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

–IANS

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