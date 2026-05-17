Trump-Xi summit ends without breakthroughs: Experts

Washington, May 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump returned from a high-profile summit in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping facing growing questions over whether the closely watched meeting produced any major strategic breakthroughs between the world's two largest powers, according to experts.

The two-day summit dominated Sunday political talk shows in the US, where officials, analysts and critics debated the significance of Trump's China trip amid rising tensions over Taiwan, trade, Iran and global supply chains.

Trump described the visit as "a tremendous success" and "a historic moment" during remarks highlighted on ABC News.

But several major announcements remained vague, while questions persisted over tariffs, Taiwan, and the broader direction of US-China relations.

Former US Defence Secretary Robert Gates said on CBS News that the primary achievement of the summit appeared to be stabilising an increasingly fragile relationship between Washington and Beijing.

"I think that the main objective for the administration... was simply to keep a lid on the relationship," Gates added.

He said that both sides were trying to "keep a floor under it so it doesn't deteriorate".

Trade remained one of the biggest unresolved issues.

Trump told reporters that tariffs "didn't come up" during his meetings with President Xi, despite the central role tariffs have played in US-China tensions during both of his presidencies.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer later clarified on both CBS News and ABC News that trade negotiations had largely been handled before the leaders met.

Greer said Washington and Beijing had agreed to establish new "Board of Trade" and "Board of Investment" mechanisms aimed at formalising economic engagement between the two countries.

The administration also claimed China had agreed to purchase Boeing aircraft and expand imports of American agricultural products, though detailed terms were still being finalised.

One of the summit's most sensitive issues involved Taiwan.

Trump indicated he could use future US arms sales to Taiwan as a "negotiating chip" with Beijing, triggering concern in Taipei and among some American lawmakers.

Taiwan's Representative to Washington, Alexander Yui, warned on CBS News that Taiwan needed continued American weapons support to deter Chinese pressure.

Meanwhile, Gates cautioned that China posed a broader strategic challenge to the US than any previous rival, including the Soviet Union.

"We have not faced a country that was as technologically advanced as we are," Gates said.

The summit also unfolded amid growing tensions in the Middle East and fears over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments.

Greer said Trump had pressed Xi not to provide material support to Iran and had sought Chinese cooperation in keeping the Strait open.

Democrats, however, accused Trump of returning from Beijing with symbolism rather than substantive achievements.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said on ABC News that Trump had gone to China "on bended knee" after being "consistently out-negotiated".

For India, the summit carried major geopolitical significance because of its implications for Taiwan, Indo-Pacific security, global trade and supply-chain diversification.

India continues to position itself as a strategic and manufacturing alternative amid growing US efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese supply chains while balancing broader regional competition with Beijing.

--IANS

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