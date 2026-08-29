When Sukhwinder Singh recalled his major setback before 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Singer Sukhwinder Singh faced a major setback before making his name as one of the most renowned singers with songs such as 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Ramta Jogi', 'Bidi Jalaile', 'Haule Haule', Bismil', and 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh'.

During a throwback interview, Sukhwinder recalled one of the most underrated songs from the early days of his career, 'Aaja Sanam Meri Jaan Chali' from the 1991 drama 'Khilaaf'.

Shedding light on the reason why he believes that song did not work, Sukhwinder revealed that the composer duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal wanted him to make his debut as a singer, but he wished to learn orchestration.

"They wanted to launch me as a singer. When I played my CD for 'Munda South Halla' to them, but I wanted to learn orchestration, so I needed some more time. I wanted to learn what they were going through emotionally while composing a song", he went on to explain.

Talking about his experience of singing 'Aaja Sanam Meri Jaan Chali', Sukhwinder added, "When I sang the song, I sang it in a very energetic way. I sang it in such a way that I had to sing it strongly, something which was not in my nature."

He stated that although the track was liked by a section of listeners, he felt that it was not yet time for him to launch himself as a singer.

Sukhwinder concluded by saying that even when he listens to the song today, he feels that it is very different and he enjoys it.

Despite the initial setback, Sukhwinder is one of the most accomplished singers of his time today. He has received a lot of accolades during his singing journey. He was even honored with the National Film Award for 'Best Male Playback Singer' in 2014 for the 'Bismil' track from 'Haider'.

--IANS

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