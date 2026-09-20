September 20, 2026 5:58 PM हिंदी

When Shakti Kapoor's brother went on the shoot instead of him

When Shakti Kapoor's brother went on the shoot instead of him

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actor Shakti Kapoor revealed that once the producer of one of his films ended up taking his brother for the shoot instead of him.

As Shakti Kapoor appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', he revealed that as he was once shooting for Baldev Pushkarna's 'Khuda Kasam', someone advised him not to shoot that day due to an astronomical event, so he decided to lock himself inside his room.

Shakti Kapoor's brother was visiting him in Bombay at the time, and when Baldev Pushkarna came to take Shakti Kapoor for the shoot, his brother was relaxing on the couch in the hall.

As the two brothers look very similar, the filmmaker did not realize that it was not Shakti Kapoor but his brother. Pulling him from the couch, Baldev Pushkarna said, "Come, come for the shoot. You are sitting here and watching TV, come."

Taken aback by all this, Shakti Kapoor's brother was screaming, "I am not him, I am not him. I am his brother."

Talking about 'Khuda Kasam', the 1981 drama was directed by Lekh Tandon. Backed by Baldev Pushkarna, the project featured Vinod Khanna and Tina Munim as the leads, along with Pran, Ajit, Madan Puri, Shakti Kapoor, Nazneen, and Kamini Kaushal in crucial roles. Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra also made a special appearance in the drama.

Talking about the technical crew, the music for the film was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, with Jehangir Choudhary looking after the camera work and Prabhakar Supare heading the editing department.

Shakti Kapoor stepped into Bollywood back in 1977 with the movie 'Khel Khilari Ka'. After this, he ended up doing more than 700 movies during his 4 decades in the industry.

Some of his most memorable films are 'Qurbani (1980)', 'Hero (1983)', 'Himmatwala (1983)', 'Raja Babu (1994)', 'Andaz Apna Apna (1994)', "Coolie No. 1 (1995)", and 'Judwaa (1997)', to name just a few.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

When Jaya Prada spoke about flirtatious nature of Dharmendra

When Jaya Prada spoke about flirtatious nature of Dharmendra

Vadnagar-Varanasi Seva Yatra: 500 volunteers on motorcycles clean schools, ponds along the route

Vadnagar-Varanasi Seva Yatra: 500 volunteers on motorcycles clean schools, ponds along the route

Andros Townsend ran over by pitch roller in Thailand, jokes Stoke away 'wasn't bad'

Andros Townsend ran over by pitch roller in Thailand, jokes Stoke away 'wasn't bad'

Miley Cyrus reveals Dolly Parton's touring habits which left her baffled

Miley Cyrus reveals Dolly Parton's touring habits which left her baffled

Third edition of Uttarakhand Premier League to begin on Monday with women's clashes

Third edition of Uttarakhand Premier League to begin on Monday with women's clashes

Indian Embassy in Iceland celebrates Uttar Pradesh Diwas, highlights state's cultural heritage and investment potential

Indian Embassy in Iceland celebrates UP Diwas, highlights cultural heritage and investment potential

Powerful symbol of trust, confidence, and friendship: Japan’s Air Chief after flying in Tejas

Powerful symbol of trust, confidence and friendship: Japan’s Air Chief soars in Tejas

'You're lifting women’s cricket to new heights: Jay Shah lauds Mandhana for becoming leading T20I run-scorer

'You're lifting women’s cricket to new heights: Jay Shah lauds Mandhana for becoming leading T20I run-scorer

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin were determined to "stay a family" after divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin were determined to "stay a family" after divorce

Asian Games: Athlete experience key to organising major sporting events, says IOC chief Coventry (Credit: OCA)

Asian Games: Athlete experience key to organising major sporting events, says IOC chief Coventry