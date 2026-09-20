September 20, 2026 5:55 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: PM Narendra Modi congratulates Sonam, Elavenil and Vidarsa for 10m air rifle silver

Asian Games: PM Modi congratulates Sonam, Elavenil and Vidarsa for 10m air rifle silver

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod after the trio won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games in Nagoya Sunday, while also praising Elavenil for securing another silver in the individual event later in the day.

"Hard work and teamwork lead to an outstanding result! Proud of Sonam Uttam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan and Vidarsa K. Vinod for winning the Silver Medal at the Asian Games 2026 in the 10m Air Rifle Women’s event. Their success will inspire several athletes in the coming times: PM Narendra Modi," PMO wrote on X.

The Indian trio accumulated 1897 points to finish second behind China in the 16-team competition at the Aichi Pref. General Shooting Gallery. Japan claimed the bronze medal.

Elavenil and Sonam subsequently advanced to the individual final, where both shooters featured among the top eight.

Elavenil then added another silver to her tally after finishing second in the women’s 10m air rifle individual final. Japan’s Hinata Taichi won gold with an Asian Games record score of 253.0, while Elavenil finished with 252.4.

Elavenil remained in contention for gold deep into the individual final before Taichi produced a decisive finish. The Indian entered the final two shots with a 0.3-point advantage, but the Japanese shooter eventually edged ahead with her final shot.

Congratulating Elavenil on her second medal of the day, PM Modi said the achievement made the occasion even more special.

"Indian shooters keep making us proud! Congrats to Elavenil Valarivan for winning a Silver Medal in the 10m Air Rifle Women Individual event at the Asian Games. This was her second medal of the day, making this even more special. My best wishes to her for the endeavours ahead: PM Narendra Modi” PMO posted on X.

India’s shooters had won a record 22 medals at the 2023 Asian Games, including seven gold, nine silver and six bronze.

--IANS

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