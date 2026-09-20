Kriti Sanon crosses pottery art off her bucket list: Make today your 'Day One'

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon crossed off another thing on her bucket list, something she had been wanting to learn for years. The 'Mimi' actress was seen working on her pottery skills in her latest post on Instagram.

Expressing her excitement about learning a new skill, Kriti penned on the photo-sharing app, "That thing you’ve been wanted to do or learn for years, the one that always made it to your “Things I wanna do this year” list but you never made time for it.. Instead of saying “One day”, yet again, make today your “Day One” ! One of the things on my list was Pottery! The joy of learning a new skill.. its something else! (sic)."

The 'Cocktail 2' actress ended her post saying that she, "love being a Work In Progress!".

Kriti loves to constantly push herself out of her comfort zone and try out new things.

In 2023, she tried her hand at skydiving, ticking off another thing on her bucket list.

She went to Dubai with her sister Nupur Sanon, where the two sisters decided to try skydiving.

Sharing her experience with the netizens, Kriti uploaded a video on her official handle. The clip began with her saying, “Yeah. Butterflies in stomach right now.” After this, the 'Luka Chuppi' actress enjoyed her dive in the sky.

Asked how she felt, Kriti said, “Great! This is a like a free bird.”

The adrenaline-filled video was captioned, “Jumping out of my comfort zone! Quite literally!! Wat an incredible experience!! Ticking off my bucket list #SkyDiving.”

Work-wise, Kriti last graced the big screen in Homi Adajania's "Cocktail 2", co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Released in the cinema halls on 19 June 2026, the sequel turned out to be a moderate commercial success at the ticket counters.

--IANS

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