Asian Games: 'India is on the path to be called a sporting nation,' says shooter Elavenil after double silver

Nagoya, Sep 20 (IANS) Elavenil Valarivan feels that India is rightly moving towards being called a sporting nation, with government and state government schemes helping athletes grow both mentally and physically, after the shooter won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual and team events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games here on Sunday.

“I think I am very thankful to the entire government, to the state government, for implementing such schemes that help the athletes grow not only mentally but physically as well,” Elavenil told IANS.

“And with all the schemes that have been coming up, we definitely can say that India is rightly towards being called a sporting nation. And we are just miles away from achieving our IPTO,” she added.

Elavenil contributed to India’s silver in the team event on the same day before returning to the range for the individual final. She remained in control for much of the final but eventually finished second to Japan’s Hinata Taichi, who won gold with an Asian Games record score of 253.0. Elavenil finished on 252.4.

The Indian entered the final two shots with a 0.3-point lead but could not hold on to the advantage as Taichi produced a strong finish. Reflecting on what went wrong during the closing stages, Elavenil said the excitement of being close to the podium briefly affected her focus.

“I think it was more about the excitement part where you know the medals were there, the podium was there. And I kind of got a little sidetracked from my technique, and by the time I came back to the technique, it was a little too far,” she said. “I think it was more about following my technique, following my process and doing the absolute best that I can do for that one given shot,” she added.

Elavenil also revealed that she had spoken to her family after the event, with celebrations already underway at home.

“I was just speaking to my brother, my father and my mom, and of course we all are very happy. There is a wonderful celebration going on at home. Of course I am missing it out, but I have one more event that I am competing in. And I just want to give my absolute best,” she said.

She also said Japan has a special place in her career, having competed at her first Olympics in the country and now appearing at her second Asian Games in the same nation.

“Japan has always been special. I had my first Olympics here. I am having my second Asian Games here. So very grateful for the opportunity that I have got,” she said.

Elavenil further said she would like to take a short break and spend time with her family and coaches

“I think for me I really need a two-day break where I can just sleep in, eat all that I want and just get to spend some time with my family and coaches,” she said.

--IANS

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