‘Do not be afraid’: PM Modi encourages newly recruited constable at Rajasthan event

Balotra, July 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday handed over appointment letters to five newly recruited government employees during the inauguration of the Pachpadra Refinery in Rajasthan's Balotra district. The interaction turned into an emotional moment when the Prime Minister stopped a nervous police constable from hurriedly leaving the stage and encouraged him to remain confident.

Among the recipients was Pintaram Garasia, a resident of Pindwara tehsil in Sirohi district, who has been appointed as a Rajasthan Police constable. After receiving his appointment letter, Pintaram began walking away from the stage in a flustered manner. Noticing this, PM Modi held his hand, stopped him, and said, "Do not be afraid of anyone; do not run away."

The Prime Minister then patted him on the back and encouraged him to continue working hard in the future. Later, Pintaram described the occasion as the most memorable moment of his life.

"I was selected as a Rajasthan Police Constable. My posting is in Udaipur. This is the first government job in my family. My father is a farmer, and my elder brother helped me a great deal with my studies. Receiving the appointment letter from the Prime Minister is the most memorable moment of my life," he said.

PM Modi also presented an appointment letter to Shruti Gupta of Bharatpur, who has been selected as a School Lecturer.

She joined a government higher secondary school in Bharatpur on June 15. During the interaction, PM Modi asked Shruti where she was from. When she replied, "Bharatpur," Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who was standing beside the Prime Minister, smiled.

Recalling the interaction, Shruti said, "I worked hard continuously for a year to achieve this success. I have become the first gazetted officer in my family. While I was happy to receive the appointment, getting the letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a moment of even greater pride and joy."

She added that the Prime Minister congratulated her and told her, "Keep working hard like this and take your achievements to new heights."

Another recipient, Diksha from Sri Ganganagar, received an appointment letter for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer in the Agriculture Department.

She said she had appeared for the recruitment examination in 2018, but the results were declared only in 2025.

"I had worked very hard, so I was eagerly awaiting the result. We received our appointments on June 24 this year, and I joined duty at Mokalsar in Balotra on June 30. My family and I are overjoyed to have met the Prime Minister. He congratulated me and advised me to work with honesty in the future," she said.

During the programme, PM Modi handed over appointment letters to five newly recruited government employees. These included Pintaram Garasia, Rajasthan Police Constable; Shruti Gupta, School Lecturer; Diksha, Assistant Agriculture Officer; Manoj Kumar, a Class IV employee, General Administration Department; and Lovepreet Singh (Sri Ganganagar), Village Development Officer, Panchayati Raj Department.

The appointment letter distribution formed part of the larger event at the Pachpadra Refinery, where PM Modi inaugurated the refinery and addressed a public gathering.

--IANS

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