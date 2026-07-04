When Parineeti Chopra admitted that she’s scared of Katrina Kaif

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) As Parineeti Chopra graced the famous 'Koffee With Karan' couch with Aditya Roy Kapoor, she hilariously revealed that she gets extremely nervous around fellow actress Katrina Kaif.

In a pure fangirl moment, Parineeti called Katrina her idol, adding that she is a huge admirer of her calm and composed personality.

Sharing a particular incident, Parineeti said, "That day, she (Katrina) came to the gym, and I quickly increased the speed of my treadmill."

Then Katrina came to her and asked, "What are you doing? How many minutes have you done?"

As the 'Chamkila' actress replied, "20 minutes", Katrina replied in a stern voice, "5 more minutes".

After hearing this, Parineeti was like, "Okay, okay, whatever you say"

"She is like my idol," she further admitted.

When host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Aditya if he was also scared of Katrina, he shared, "Yes, from time to time".

When Karan asked, "But why? She is lovely", both Parineeti and Aditya stated that Katrina has a straight face that can make anyone around her nervous.

While Parineeti is yet to share screen space with Katrina, Aditya was seen romancing her in the 2016 outing, "Fitoor".

On the professional front, Parineeti recently came out with a devotional track, 'Namami Shamisham'.

Through her recent social media post, the 'Kesari' actress revealed that she sang the track while she was pregnant with her son Neer.

Revealing what inspired her to record 'Namami Shamisham', Parineeti wrote on Instagram, “There are some prayers that become memories forever, and Namami Shamishan is one of them. I recorded this during my pregnancy, a phase that brought me closer to faith, reflection and gratitude. Every time I listen to it, I’m reminded of that beautiful chapter of my life".

"I’m so happy to finally share it with all of you. OUT NOW on YouTube and all music platforms. Har Har Mahadev...Love, Parineeti Chopra", she went on to add.

--IANS

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